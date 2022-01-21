George Clooney is glad he hasn’t had a single hit in the movies | News from Mexico

U.S.- George Clooney has never had, in his 40-year career, a great success in any film franchise and, even if you think otherwise, the actor is happy with that, because, he says, it has allowed him to star in all kinds of movies.

The heartthrob added in an interview for the Bafta Life In Pictures series that this also helped him not to be pigeonholed into one type of character or related to a certain kind of film, which has given him freedom.

“I was lucky in a weird way that as an actor I never got massive success at anything. I did an action movie like The Peacemaker and it wasn’t a success; if it had been Die Hard, then I would have been the action guy. If I had done any romantic comedy that was a big hit, then I would have become the romantic comedy guy and then I couldn’t have done drama or comedy,” Clooney said.

“If you look back over my career, a lot of the stuff wasn’t a hit at all, which has allowed me to do and try other things. I’m allowed to do a comedy or a drama, so I can do something as crazy as Where are you, brother? and something as direct as Michael Clayton,” said the actor as reported by the Deadline site.

If there is a film that perhaps he is not so proud of, it was Batman and Robin, a film he starred in in 1997 with Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone.

“Now I had been killed for doing Batman & Robin and then I got it because honestly when I got that movie I was just an actor getting a job and excited to play Batman.