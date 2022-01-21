Gaspard Ulliel: the brief legacy of the French actor

Some may remember him as the younger version of Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal: Dawn of Evil, or as the face model of Chanel, while others awaited her appearance in the new Marvel series, Moon Knight. In one way or another, the young French actor will remain in the memory of his followers.

On Tuesday, Ulliel was traveling with his family in the French Alps, the day he had an accident while skiing, colliding with another person and suffering significant brain damage. As a result of this he was transferred to Grenoble Hospital, where he finally died on Wednesday afternoon.

At the age of 11 he began acting and slowly became a promise of French cinema. For three years he was nominated for Promising Actor at the César awards, the most important in the French film industry, until finally winning it in 2005 for his role in long wedding sunday, where he shared the screen with Audrey TauTou.

A year earlier he had received the Golden Star of French cinema, an award given by the country’s press association, also as a revelation artist for his participation in runaways, along with actress Emmanuelle Beart.

From that moment on, Ulliel’s career was only on the rise until he finally won the César Award for Best Actor in 2017 for just the end of the world, fulfilling the prophecy of this award, having become a promising actor in the French industry.

Arrival in Hollywood

His success in the French industry led him to be in the eyes of Hollywood, the mecca of world cinema. His first approach was in 2006 when he participated in Paris, I love you starring in one of the 21 segments that make up the film and that has the presence of names like Natalie Portman, Juliette Binoche, Willem Dafoe, Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal, among others.

In 2007 he starred Hannibal: Dawn of Evil, directed by Peter Webber (Girl with a Pearl Earring) and which portrays the youth of the famous serial killer, Hannibal Lecter, in a performance that also received praise.

Gaspard Ulliel – Hannibal

In 2014 he had the opportunity to get into the skin of a French icon: Yves Saint-Laurent, portraying the designer’s life between 1967 and 1976, when he was at the peak of his career. Here he was able to share the screen with his compatriot Lea Seydoux.

Two years later comes the great role of his career, Louis in alone in the world, sharing the screen with Marion Cotillard Lea Seydoux and Vincent Cassel. Playing a terminally ill writer who decides to return home to end his days.

First Martin Scorsese, then Marvel

Not only was he successful in the world of acting, Ulliel also had the opportunity to be the face of perfume blue by Chanel. During the recording of advertising for this perfume was directed by director Martin Scorsese.

The director released a statement to the press, remembering the late actor as someone who impressed him. “I was impressed by his sense of dedication and his intelligence. He loved cinema, and I know he could have become an interesting director if he had fulfilled his dreams.”

One of the last projects in which the actor managed to participate was in Moon Knight, the new Marvel series for Disney Plus and that will be released on March 30. Here he would play Anton Mogart or Midnight Man, the fictional villain who would take on the role of Oscar Isaac.

His death not only affected the film industry, but also transcended the political sphere of France. The Prime Minister of the country shared a postcard of the actor through Twitter, remembering his work and lamenting his loss.

“Gaspard Ulliel grew up with the cinema and the cinema grew with him, they loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart that we will now see her most beautiful performances and signature look. We have lost a French actor.”