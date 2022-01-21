Gael Sandoval debuts with a goal in Australia

Gael Sandoval made his debut this morning in the highest category of Australian football. The Mexican soccer player is a player of the Wellington phoenix from New zealand and compete in the A-League.

Former player of teams like Saints, Juarez Y Chivas, officially arrived at the New Zealand team in December 2021 with his sights set on the new calendar year and support in the second half of the season.

With a perfect script, the Mexican attacker started as a starter in the match against Western United. Not even 20 minutes had passed when the Guadalajara native took advantage of a diagonal inside the area to define in a good way and bring down his rival’s goal.

In this way, he paved the way for his team to take the 2-1 victory with a goal from his teammate Gary Hooper and the rivals’ discount at minute 94 by Steven Lustica.

With this result, his team remains in third place in the table and the Mexican will be on the lookout for more minutes to continue gaining confidence in the Australian league and think about a future return to the League BBVA MX or make a career outside of Mexico.

Gael Sandoval’s career in Mexico

Gael Sandoval debuted in the first division with Saints lagoon and gave good sensations in his first games as Guerrero. In search of minutes he reached the braves from Juarez who were on the Ascent.

They got the pass to the highest category and returned to Saints for after a few seasons to arrive as a reinforcement to the Chivas where he was left to duty and was never able to consolidate his career.

He wandered again by some teams of the League BBVA MX in the form of a loan until he emigrated to New zealand to recover sensations at the age of 26. It will be a matter of time to find out about the career he does outside the country.