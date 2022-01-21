French bulldog, adorable and… dangerous?

The two thugs who violently pointed a gun at Marieke Bayens, a 27-year-old Californian, wanted neither her bag nor her life. They loved Merlyn, the walking dog, because he was a French bulldog.

From New York to Los Angeles, from Miami to Chicago, Thefts of specimens of this dog breed are increasing steadily in the United States.

Small, and therefore easy to grab and carry, a bulldog Frenchie sells for thousands of dollars on the black market as the favorite dog of the stars.

The most famous victim was Lady Gaga. Last year, gunmen kidnapped two of his French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav. In the operation they opened fire and injured the employee in charge of walking them.

The singer offered a reward of 500 thousand dollars and finally recovered her two companions.

Marieke Bayens suffered a similar blow in Oakland while walking Merlyn, the dog a friend had given her. The assault occurred in the middle of the street on November 26 at six in the afternoon.

“I was waiting for Merlyn to finish relieving herself when I saw two people approaching. At first I was not suspicious because they had a mask like everyone else, but I noticed that they were wearing gray gloves, and that caught my attention, “he said.

“An instant later, one was in front of me pointing his gun at my face. He told me: ‘Give me the dog!’”, he says. “The other had already grabbed Merlyn from the ground and, at my lack of response, the one holding the gun snatched the strap from my hands. They ran to their car and fled down a street in the opposite direction.”

rare and popular

In other parts of the country, the police observe the same cold determination among the “Frenchies” thieves.

Last year, Sarah Vorhaus shocked San Franciscans by testifying with a swollen face: the young woman in her thirties had recounted the armed robbery she had been the victim of by three men, one of whom had brutally beaten her before to take Chloe, her five-month-old bulldog puppy.

Why are French bulldogs targeted by criminals? First because of their purchase price — $3,500 to $5,000 on average, or more — and then because they’re hard to come by, says Brandi Hunter Munden, vice president of the American Kennel Club.

“It is a breed that does not have large litters and finding one can take time,” says this specialist. “The fact that they are becoming more and more popular explains the increase in the number of robberies. But the use of violence is a new and worrying phenomenon.”

The fashion of the French bulldog has seduced celebrities, and their followers. PIXABAY



What their owners should not do

Faced with the wave of “dognapping” (play on words between dog = dog and kidnapping = kidnapping), experts recommend to protect the precious dog place him an electronic chip, never leave it unattended, keep your identity documents in a safe place, close the cat doors so that it does not come out, equip it with a GPS collar, be careful with strangers who enter the house…

But the most important advice, and probably the least followed, concerns social networks: avoid at all costs posting photos or videos of the dog, easily geolocatable.

Countless celebrities break this rule: actors, athletes, musicians, models, influencers…

The French bulldog craze has seduced celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Madonna, Snoop Dogg, Michael Phelps, Chrissy Teigen, and Hillary Duff.

No wonder Hollywood has become a red zone for bulldog thefts.

At the end of December, a resident of the glamorous town almost lost his life near Sunset Boulevard. Robert Marinelli was walking Luca, his eight-year-old bulldog, when he was ambushed.

Violently beaten by two robbers and dragged on the ground by the criminals’ car, he was hospitalized with severe burns.

Its main characteristics

It is ideal for a small house.

You need exercise for about 40 minutes daily.

It is not suitable for long walks or for running, but it is a good companion animal.

He is very playful and defender of the owner.

He is a family dog, he loves to be at home in the company of his owners.

He is very lazy and sleepy.

Did you like this content?

We invite you to download the EL INFORMADOR application where you will have access to this and other INFORMAPLUS content. Try 10 days for free by entering this link to download. https://bit.ly/3mHhcdK

INFORMAPLUS offers a unique reading experience, hierarchical and edited as in our printed version, but with the values ​​and tools of a browseable digital version such as reading it in page format or by note, marking or sharing your favorites, copying content and even, if you prefer, listen to them.

In addition to exclusive materials, the subscription includes access to the editions of EL INFORMADOR, Gente Bien, Notice of Occasion and Supplements.

With INFORMAPLUS you will also be part of CÍRCULO INFORMADOR, the exclusive benefits program for subscribers of EL INFORMADOR