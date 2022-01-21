Free G Suite accounts will become paid in July

In 2012, Google announced a change to G Suite, its enterprise app platform. The company, specifically, went from offering a free service to distributing a payment method with the aim of including more functions and applications for workers or students. However, it maintained the possibility that users who already had a free version continued without paying for a G Suite plan —now known as Workspace—. A benefit for older customers that will sadly end soon.

According 9to5Google, the company is sending an email to its customers informing that those users who still have a “free legacy edition of G Suite” plan, must pay for Google Workspace from July 1. Those affected will be able to begin the transition from May 1, as indicated by the e-mail, and they will have the possibility to choose which plan best suits what they need. In the event that they do not activate a subscription manually, Google will apply one of the plans automatically.

On the other hand, customers who maintain their free G Suite plan they must apply a payment method before July 1, 2022. This will allow Google to initiate the change. If they don’t include it, the account will be disabled, although it can be reactivated once a billing method is applied.

After 60 days of suspension, you will no longer have access to basic Google Workspace services, such as Gmail, Calendar, and Meet. You can still retain access to additional Google services like YouTube and Google Photos. Google alert in an email sent to G Suite customers.

One-year discount and more features for G Suite free edition users

Google also will offer a discount for 12 months to all those customers who have a free G Suite plan and will pay to use the functions focused on companies, organizations and students. Currently, and without taking discounts into account, Google Workspace plans range from 4.68 euros per month for the most basic accounts, to 15.60 euros for the Business Plus modality, which includes up to 5 TB of storage and additional security features.

When it comes to features, Workspace maintains the features of G Suite, such as the ability to apply a custom domain. Google, however, highlights that additional features are added in the payment plan. Between them, more storage, 24/7 support, and increased security.