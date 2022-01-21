Free Fire codes for today January 21, 2022; all rewards free

One more Friday Free Fire we found keys free rewards that we can redeem to get various rewards. East January 21 we find more daily codes than we can redeem on the official game page to increase our collection of diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. Like every day, here we leave you with the keys, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.

Free Fire: January 21 Reward Codes

C65S-4AEW-DECD

XVGG-TZFS-DCWV

DJSI-9Z76-A5TR

SAEW-RT7Y-8HIG

5TG7-6T6R-I7EF

UYGD-HVJD-FERW

8V76-C5SR-EDWV

6Y7U-JHBV-CDR6

GW2J-WIE8-F765

TRSF-WEJR-56YG

BTNY-MHKL-OBV7

WEF3-4G5B-RTN6

BQ2B-3NRK-TOG9

FBHN-JERU-F76C

6XS5-RFEG-BTHN

FBNI-E7RF-65TS

5TXR-ESDW-EDAN

JMYK-HOIB-8V7C

FFPL-DOUE-FHSI

FFPL-WIED-USNH

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU

FBYV TCGD B2ES

F4M5 KCT6 LYHO

FVCY XTSR F1VE

F4B5 NJ6I TY8G

F6F5 TDRF EV4B

94UB-T7YA-GUHZ: 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers, 2 Weapon Royale Vouchers, and 2 Incubator Vouchers

FFPL-OJEU-FHSI – Triple Captain power-up

DDFRTY2021POUYT – Free Pet

MJTFAER8UOP21 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO21UB – free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian-Marked Weapon Skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Dove Character

BHPOU82021NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Recharge

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO21POKH – Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapon Loot Box

BBHUQWPO2021UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

RRQ3SSJTN9UK – 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11WFNPP956 – Killer Mind Surfboard and 1 Engineer Weapon Loot Box

FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Box

MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1 Punisher Weapon Loot Box

96Y4CNBZGV35 – Creator Box 10x

Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1 Winterlands Weapon Loot Box

TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1x Diamond Royale voucher

FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (bottom) and Vandal Revolt weapon loot box

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2 green star tokens, brave crystal and celestial crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free pet

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1 M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartbreaker (male) (head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Box

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian Server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1 Imperial Rome Weapons Loot Box

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2 Pumpkin Flame Weapon Loot Boxes

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1 Winterlands Weapon Loot Box (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Box

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Pack, M14 Killspark Shinobi Pistol Skin, and 3 Diamante Royale Coupons.

Free Fire Indian server redemption code for today

TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Desert Hunter

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 custom room cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Unknown Reward

3IBBMSL7AK8G – Golden Age Pack

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber ​​Bounty Hunter

How to redeem Free Fire reward codes

To start we must enter the Free Fire rewards site Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID. At that moment a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear. Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby.

