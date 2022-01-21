Free Fire codes for today January 20, 2022; all rewards free

Free Fire returns like every day with its round of free reward codes. Today, two0 from January of 202two, The popular battle royale allows its users to receive new cosmetics without having to checkout. Once the exchanges will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title is available in free to play format for iOS and Android devices.

Free Fire codes for today, January 20, 2022

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFICDCTSL5FT

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF10GCGXRNHY

FFPLOWHANSMA

FFPLFMSJDKEL

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFPLNZUWMALS

ESX24ADSGM4K

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFBCAC836MAC

FFTILM659NZB

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

exchange free rewards codes in Free Fire requires going through a very simple process. Every 24 hours, its managers publish a list in which you will receive cosmetics at no additional cost after redeeming it at this link. You must keep in mind that these will remain linked to your Garena Free Fire ID.

To get started, click on to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Now, log in with your Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space indicated (be sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. When the code you have selected has been confirmed, all you have to do is wait until they are reflected in your account.

When you finish the process you will see a confirmation message within a maximum period of 30 minutes: Don’t despair if you don’t see them right away. These codes are valid for 24 hours from the moment they are published, so you have a very small margin so you don’t run out of them.

Source: PrepareExams