FocusEconomics anticipates more inflation and lower growth for 2022

Inflation will register a variation of 4.3% this year in a slowing economic environment, where the GDP will show an advance of 2.8%, according to the revised expectations of 48 brokerages and financial strategists, collected by FocusEconomics.

If the forecasts are correct, 2022 will be a second consecutive year with inflation outside the target and above the limit allowed by the Bank of Mexico of 4 percent. An expectation that also includes a fourth upward monthly adjustment.

Information contained in the monthly LatinFocus Consensus Forecast report by FocusEconomics shows that the average number of strategists consulted sees a slowdown in growth caused by a less dynamic US economy.

But they also consider that the brake on the Mexican economy will continue to be put from within, given the uncertainty of the business environment imposed by the series of legal changes such as the one under discussion in Congress for the electricity sector.

The revised expectation for GDP growth incorporates a second consecutive monthly cut from the 3% forecast in October, and shows that there are no expectations that the expansion projected by the federal government in the budget of 4.1 percent will be achieved.

Inflation

In the detail of the information collected, it can be seen that the Capital Economics analysts consider that the story of 2021 could repeat itself in terms of inflation, since they anticipate that it may reach a variation of 7.5 percent.

Together with them, another 24 strategists anticipate a variation of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) above 4%, the upper permissible limit of Banxico’s permanent inflation target.

Meanwhile, the forecasts of inflation in the target range, but close to the upper limit, are brought by 10 of the 48 groups consulted. These are Pantheon Macroeconomics and Ve por Más, which anticipate a variation of 3.9% per year.

Barclays Capital, Itau Bank; Mapfre Economics and Oxford Economics agree in expecting a fluctuation of 3.8% in the INPC.

At more moderate levels are the expectations of The Economist Intelligence Unit and UBS, which calculate 3.7%, while Credit Agricole projects 3.6 percent.

The extremes of GDP

Among the 48 expectations collected, the panelists who have the highest growth forecasts for Mexico in 2022 are those of the Kiel Institute, which anticipates a 3.9% increase in GDP.

Close to them, CABI, which anticipates a 3.5% advance in Mexican economic growth.

At the extreme of the expectations collected, there are the two lowest that Credit Suisse has at 1.7% as well as American Chamber Mexico, and Citibanamex, which estimate that the GDP will achieve an advance of 1.8 percent.

This analysis is released four days after the International Monetary Fund presents its expectations for world GDP and inflation, which so far anticipates that growth will be 4 percent.

The IMF will be the third international body to update its global economic forecasts in January. Last week, the World Bank left its GDP projection for Mexico unchanged at 3%, while the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean placed it at 2.9 percent. Both projections are below the 4.1% estimated by the Mexican government.

