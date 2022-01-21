Find out how many hours you played PlayStation in 2021 and get a gift

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

We agree that 2021 was a great year for video games: we saw big releases and early successes for next-gen consoles. If you spent your time playing on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, you should know that Sony has a reward for spending your time on their consoles.

The company once again opened the PlayStation Wrap-Up site, which allows you to know your gaming statistics from the past year on those consoles. Thanks to this, you can know which titles you played the most hours, how many trophies you got and much more.

The interesting thing is that Sony has a gift for everyone who completes this dynamic, but it will be available for a limited time, so we recommend that you check your PlayStation Wrap-Up 2021 to get them as soon as you can.

The PlayStation Wrap-Up 2021 is here and it came with gifts

Sony highlighted that in 2021 there were great games that users of its consoles could enjoy. For this reason, the company invited players to review their experiences and hours of play with the PlayStation Wrap-Up 2021.

All you have to do is log in to this site to see all your game statistics for the past year. You’ll be told how many total hours you’ve played on a PlayStation system, how many new trophies you’ve earned, the most enjoyed genres, your most played title, and you’ll be shown a display case of your trophies from the last few months.

As if that were not enough, it is possible to see a section of collective statistics of players from all over the world. So you will be able to see what experiences you have shared with the rest of the PlayStation community. Your PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 data will be available until February 20.

To encourage players to see their statistics, Sony prepared a gift. Everyone who checks out the PlayStation Wrap-Up 2021 will receive a code to download 4 free avatars. The promotion is available to users of both consoles.

This is how you will see your statistics in the PlayStation Wrap-Up 2021

Your PlayStation 2021 roundup report is ready 📁 Find out your most played game, total trophies earned and more: https://t.co/5Jwu75dZJ9 pic.twitter.com/wSOsRhLHTZ – PlayStation Latam (@PlayStation_LA) January 20, 2022

“During 2021, there were many great experiences that PlayStation fans enjoyed, such as returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Y deathloop. With the new year in full swing, we’re excited to bring back PlayStation’s 2021 Recap Report, which celebrates your gaming achievements on PS4 and PS5,” said Sony.

