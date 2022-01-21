Financial Times predicts that EA will be next in line to be acquired by a major company

A handful of news and analyzes have come out as a result of Xbox’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which has left everyone really surprised. This time, it is the turn of the Financial Times portal, who in a note predicts and explains that EA could be next in line to be acquired by a major company, further boosting the video game industry.

Through the Financial Times site, a note has been published where there is talk and speculation about which company could be the next to be acquired. Despite there being many names on the list, from the middle they believe that it will be EA, since according to them “fits perfectly” with the main investors in the sector. Although it is not known exactly who could be interested, the medium handles some names.

Giving more details in its article, Financial Times says EA could be bought by companies that have the ability to shell out the amount of 38,000 million dollars that EA currently costs. These companies would be Amazon, Meta, Google, Netflix and even Sony itself, that would seek to be able to recover from the blow that Microsoft has given. Although it is speculation and analysis without any concrete basis, the purchase of EA has been rumored for quite some time, so it would not be a surprise.

Interesting analyzes that come to us from different parts of the world, where everyone is speculating about what will happen in the coming months in the industry. Without a doubt, Xbox set the bar very high with this acquisition, which is why the company that manages to take EA would have to take advantage of and know the sector well, otherwise it could suffer from all the mistakes Activision Blizzard made before its acquisition.

