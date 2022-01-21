Fernando Guerrero makes his debut in the African Cup of Nations; Algeria out

Algeria, defending champion, was eliminated in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) of soccer in Cameroon, after losing 3-1 to Ivory Coast in the third and last day of key E, this Thursday in Douala.

The Algerians were on the ropes, as they necessarily needed a victory to continue in the tournament, after drawing on the first day against Sierra Leone (0-0) and the defeat suffered on the second day against Equatorial Guinea (1-0).

Algeria therefore finished with just one point in their group, as bottom.

“We have not been up to the competition, simply”, admitted to beIN Sports television the coach of Algeria, Djamel Belmadi.

“It is difficult to analyze rational so hot, after such a big disappointment,” he said.

Ivory Coast, with 7 points, finished leader of group E and will face Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in the round of 16, classified as second in group D.

The goals scored by the Ivorians in Thursday’s victory carried the signature of Franck Kessie (minute 22), Ibrahim Sangare (39) and Nicolas Pepe (54).

The Algerians shortened in 1974 by means of Sofiane Bendebka, but without being able to rejoin the party.

For Algeria the experience of 1992 is repeated, when they were eliminated in the first stage of the CAN disputed in Senegal, two years after being the champions of the continental event. also then Ivory Coast (3-0) defeated them in their group.

Algeria arrived at the CAN of Cameroon as one of the great favorites due to a long streak of undefeated matches, which she left at 35, until she lost two games in a row in this tournament.

After this huge disappointment, Algeria will try to recover in March in the playoffs for access to the final phase of the Qatar-2022 World Cup. The draw for them takes place on Sunday in Douala.

Tunisia is saved despite losing

In back of Ivory Coast stayed in the group Equatorial Guinea (6 points), who qualified thanks to their 1-0 win over Sierra Leone (3rd, 2 points), with a goal of Paul Ganet, born in Andalusia (southern Spain) and player of the Royal Murcia, of the Second RFEF (4th category of Spanish football).

The Equatoguineans will play in the round of 16 against the winner of group F, who was Mali (7 points) by beating 2-0 to Mauritania, with so many of Massadio Haidara (minute 2) and Ibrahima Kone (49 penalty).

Also with 7 points he finished in that key Gambia, which won 1-0 to Tunisia with a goal in discount Lamin Jallow (90+3).

The Warrior Singer, very active

The meeting also served for the Mexican referee Fernando Guerrero made his appearance as a central judge, despite the fact that at first he had only been considered as a backup in the VAR.

The Tunisians missed a penalty at 45+1 and played the entire second half with one man less due to the expulsion of Farouk Ben Mustapha at 45+3.

The Gambians, second in the group by goal difference, will be measured in the round of 16 with Guinea.

Tunisia, with just 3 points after a poor first phase, also qualified for the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams. In the round of 16 they will have a complicated rival, Nigeria.

Indirectly, the modest team from Comoros, as one of the four best third-placed teams in the six groups, after finishing with 3 points in their bracket (C).

in eighths, Comoros will face the host Cameroon.

