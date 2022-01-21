FC Juárez achieves an uneven victory against Atlético de San Luis

The braves of FC Juarez got a controversial and eventful victory (0-1) in their visit to the stadium Alfonso Lastras before him Athletic Saint Louis, dueling the Matchday 3 of Closure 2022. In the first half there were more injuries than arrivals of danger in the goals.

On the part of the local team came the first modification (John Castro for Ricardo Chavez) at 21′, later came the changes of the frontiersmen: James Gomez for Fabian Castillo (33′) and the goalkeeper Carlos Rodriguez for Hugo Gonzalez (40′). There was also controversy before the end of the first part.

The midfielder of the potosinos, Javier Guemez, was expelled (45+5) in a controversial play that was reviewed in the VAR by the hissing Yair Miranda and that was also decreed as a penalty. the archer Marcelo Barovero saved the maximum penalty Matthias Garcia and so they went to rest.

More modifications arrived and when neither team tried to win, another penalty arrived for the Braves by Ricardo Ferretti. A defender’s hand Unai Bilbao, was reviewed by VAR Y Anderson Leite made it valid at minute 80.

You can read: “Mexico, among the countries that most requested tickets for Qatar 2022”

saint Louis tried but German Berterame neither John Murillo they were able to successfully finish the few arrivals they had and in this way they spun their third consecutive defeat. For his part, the FC Juarez got his second win in the Closure 2022..