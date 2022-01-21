Fashion for ‘vintage’ dresses on the red carpet | Fashion | Magazine

Although in-person awards season remains uncertain due to the omicron variant, the trend is toward recycling gowns from previous decades.

The red carpet is a financial exchange, at least the most important of the red carpets. If the chain AND! has at least one reporter with a microphone waiting, it’s because there is a lot of money on the table.

But, like many financial exchanges, its transactions are often opaque. Fashion brands pay undisclosed amounts of money for celebrities to be ‘ambassadors’Wear your dresses, tuxedos, nail polish, and shapewear (though not all brands and not all celebrities).

Because so remarkable has been the steady and well-documented rise in garments vintage on the main red carpets. And hopefully it will continue this awards season, even though the last Golden Globes was not televised yet.

An example of the highlights: last fall, Olivia Rodrigo wore a strapless mermaid gown from the 2001 Versace collection for the prizes mtv. Zendaya wore a 2000 Roberto Cavalli dress to the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris. For the Met Gala, Addison Rae chose a corseted red Gucci dress from 2003.

Actress Zendaya and singer Olivia Rodrigo chose to wear dresses from past collections in 2021.

“More and more people are aware that celebrities are paid to wear what we see on the red carpet, it is a brand opportunity,” he says. Cherie Balch, clothing collector vintage and owner of Shrimpton Couture store. For example, in 2008, a lawsuit revealed that the actress Charlize Theron had been paid $200,000 to wear Chopard jewelry to the Academy Awards two years earlier.

So when someone chooses to wear clothes vintage he says, he is saying in a way: ‘I decide. I wear it because I love how it looks on me. I don’t care that it’s not sponsored by someone‘. That seems more authentic to many people in a world so full of brands”, he says.

The clothes vintage have been present for a long time on the red carpet: remember the 1950s Dior dress Reese Witherspoon wore to the 2006 Academy Awards; or Julia Roberts, who broke the Oscars fashion rules by wearing a 1992 Valentino to the 2001 ceremony.

Reese Witherspoon chose a 1950s dress for the 2006 Oscars. Julia Roberts wore a 1992 Valentino to the 2001 gala.

But collectors, including Balch, say that current demand has never been higher (even with big events being postponed or zoomed all the time due to the pandemic). They are reaching new consumers, thanks in part to being credited by more and more celebrities and stylists on social media, and reshaping the way they do business.

Aralda Vintage, who provided Rodrigo with the diamond butterfly earrings he wore to the VMAs, as well as the 1990s Chanel suit she wore to the White House in July, has a store in Beachwood Canyon, in Los Angeles, a quiet neighborhood that ceased to be so in 2020, after Harry Styles mention a local coffee shop in a song and attract a stream of enthusiastic new visitors.

Brynn Jones, the owner, comments that When it comes to getting vintage outfits on the red carpet, the biggest challenge is often sizing. Temporary alterations may be necessary to achieve the perfect fit, but not without risking the original structure of the part.

To Cherie Balch, who runs Shrimpton Couture from her home in Canada, through her Instagram account, she likes to provide the stories of her pieces: who designed them, who used them, why they are special, stories that the new dresses worn on the red carpet catwalks may not yet tell.

“I have said before that when someone wears a dress vintageIt’s some kind of miracleBalch says. “I’m not exaggerating, it’s the truth. These people have access to everything.”

Beyond the challenge of getting the right fit, or competing with brands that pay celebrities to wear their designs — “and I’ve lost that battle before,” Balch said — some clothes vintage they may be too brittle. The pieces are inadequate to support dinner and drinks at the Golden Globes, for example, in addition to the parade before the show and the parties after the ceremony.

Public opinion about vintage it has also evolved, and this wave of collectors revels in it. “In my day, Balch said, women were taught not to be seen in the same outfit twice. It was not only an unspoken rule, but it was written on the cover of many magazines.”

“Now we say: ‘Why haven’t you brought something yet? vintage on the red carpet? What’s wrong?‘”, he claimed.