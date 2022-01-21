Family history is vital in patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Study supports high probability of disease lesions among families

HS is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder.

Highly predictive hidradenitis suppurativa lesions (HS) between relatives of the same nucleus family.

This is the conclusion of a piece of research in which Puerto Rico contributed talent, from the Central University of the Caribbean, where it was sought to quantify family risk among a group of patients diagnosed with the disease.

Through registration registration about 676 patients with HS from University of North Carolina Chapel Hill were enrolled for the period August 2018-December 2019.

He collected detailed family history data through questionnaires and interviews.

Among the subject sample, 80% were female, 53.4% ​​black, 42.6% white, and 6% other races. The median age was 35 years.

Among the most significant results was that 57.5% of the patients reported HS in relatives first or second grade.

49.5% had a first-degree relative affected. This suggests a possible contribution genetics to HS.

Of 371 siblings identified, 74 were affected.

Likewise, he maintains that younger patients are more aware of the condition, whether they are siblings or children.

Although the team of authors acknowledge that the published data is limited due to the lack of confirmation of the condition by clinical records among relatives, they assure that it is highly probable that HS recurs among family members.

The HS is an inflammatory disorder chronic skin rash resulting in recurrent, aching pain, due to nodules, abscesses, and sinuses with a predilection for intertriginous sites on the body.

Access the study here.