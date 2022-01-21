Emma Watson Admits Rupert Grint’s Statements ‘Caught Her By Surprise’ In ‘Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts’ – CINEMABLEND

‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ featured one of the most moving moments between Emma Watson and Rupert Grint; they even ended up hugging each other and shedding tears. And this was something that the actress behind Hermione did not expect.

If we talk about moments that made us a lump in the throat while we watched Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, we must mention the moving talk between Emma Watson Y Rupert Grint. It was here that they found out that the two were about to give up this saga of films, but it was her co-star’s sincerity that completely took the actress behind Hermione Granger by surprise.

This was revealed during an interview with fashion, where he had time to reflect on his experience in this HBO Max production, he also had to choose the moment he enjoyed the most in the special and no, it was not with Daniel Radcliffe: “That was the most emotional moment for me. When Rupert says things, he means them.”

‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Returns’ premiered on January 1 on HBO Max.



I was surprised by how vulnerable and kind he was when he decided to show himself in public.

In the same conversation, Watson shared that reconnecting with old friends and co-workers was not as easy as it might seem. What’s more, to get the funniest scenes with Daniel and Rupert, the participation of a mediator was necessary., who had the responsibility to ask them questions and guide the conversation.

Emma Watson did not expect Rupert Grint to expose his feelings in front of so many people.



It was emotional and also intense to have such an intimate moment watched so closely.

“Above all, I was very happy to have a mediator who could ask us these questions and participate in the evaluation of the differences and similarities with which we had processed things.. I love that we remembered different things,” said the actress.

The last film project in which Emma Watson participated was little women, movie directed by Greta Gerwig, where he shared scenes with saoirse ronan, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern Y Timothee Chalamet. He currently has his acting career on pause, in the same conversation, he shared that he has not decided anything yet, but perhaps this 2022 is the right year to return to a film set with a script in hand: “We will have to wait and see, but there are projects”.