Emily Blunt Breaks Clichés of a 1917 Woman on Jungle Cruise

The actress Emily Blunt’s character within the tape “Jungle Cruise” breaks with all the clichés of a woman from 1917.

Named Lily is an adventurous scientist who wears pants, something so unusual for the time that it is even nicknamed “pants” by Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson).

This idea of ​​breaking with stereotypes was one of the things that led Blunt to accept the role of the tape that this July 30 hits the movie screens because, in addition, it considers a current issue.

“What I really loved about the script and what I basically respect about this is that even though it was a Disney and entertainment movie, they weren’t afraid to explore current issues and problems that we continue to deal with,” he tells EL UNIVERSAL.

“I love that about my character, that she refused to settle and was trying to quit all those restrictions and limitations, I just wanted to wear some practical pants and explore their own aspirations and ambitions that were so limited in 1917,” he adds.

The film, which will be released in simultaneous in movie theaters and on the Disney+ entertainment platform with Premier access, it is inspired by the attraction of the same name at the Disneyland amusement park.

The plot follows a journey through the Amazon that Frank and Lily will experience, as the latter seeks an ancient tree with properties unique curative remedies that can change the future of medicine.

Blunt points out that his character uses the restrictions of his gender to turn it around and use it to his advantage, and this can be seen in different sequences of the film.

Combat “Jungle Cruise” pandemic

Johnson shares that there’s no guarantee the film will be a theatrical hit, especially in the current context, but to him it feels like it has all the makings of a great movie.

“How successful it will be today after Covid-19 we don’t know but it feels like we have something special, those who have seen it have enjoyed it, the studios are already talking about a sequel so who knows, we’ll see.”

For the actors, one of the central themes of the film is hope itself that they expect it to be present in people especially after dealing with the pandemic. They also hope that families will gather to see it because it is dedicated to the public of all ages.