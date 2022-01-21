El Hormiguero: Will Smith’s dichotomy: “My father mistreated my mother but he is one of the best men I have ever known”

ANDthe actor Will Smith has been this Thursday in ‘The Anthill’ virtually, since it has attended to Paul Motorcycles from London to present his latest film, which is entitled ‘The Williams Method’ (‘King Richard’) and will hit cinemas in Spain on January 21st. The film focuses on the life of Venus and Serena Williams when they were girls and the figure of their father, Richard Williams, who, with a hard and unorthodox training, managed to turn them into two of the best tennis players in history.

Does Will Smith see himself winning the Oscar for his role in ‘The Williams Method’?

The American interpreter, who 11 days ago won the Golden Globe for his interpretation of Richard Williams in ‘The Williams Method’, appears in all the pools as a favorite to also win the scar. “I hope, yes, I hope yes,” he said. Will Smith in perfect Spanish. “Well, we’ve seen pictures of Richard Williams over the years, when he was the crazy dad who was out there pushing his daughters to succeed, and that has absolutely nothing to do with the reality of this man or the reality of this man.” reality of the Williams family. This movie is wonderful and I really like making movies where things happen that people think they know but then you change them a little bit as they see those things, you show them what was really happening, “he said. the last guest of the week about the film that will be released in our country next week.

Paul Motorcycles has highlighted how much has been said about the training methods of Richard Williams with their daughters and who have always been highly questioned. “I believe that anything you want to achieve in life that is as amazing as what Venus and Serena ended up achieving, you can’t achieve it if you don’t work very hard, if you don’t put in a lot of effort, and if you don’t do more than everyone else. And you can’t get it without getting close to that point where you can’t take it anymore,” he said. Will Smith. “As parents, Richard Williams and his wife did a magnificent job, because they always put family and God before tennis. And I think that in this movie it will look very good and it can be a great example for people who he has such big dreams”, continued the also comical rap singer.

Richard Williams had decided that Venus and Serena were tennis players before they were born and Paul Motorcycles Have you ever asked him which is more important: determination or talent? “You need a little of everything, but the first thing that is fundamental is to have that determination. You have to be very clear about what you want to do. Because if what you want to achieve is something very big, it will seem impossible, it will seem like a madness and everyone will tell you that it is impossible, therefore it is essential that you have that decision made and from there the important thing is the people you surround yourself with, because dreams are something very delicate, very fragile, and it is crucial to be surrounded by professionals, family and friends who help you maintain that determination and that dream”, explained the Pennsylvanian.

Will Smith talks about the resemblance between Richard Williams and his father

Will Smith has stated on more than one occasion that Richard Williams reminds him of his father. “As an actor, when you’re playing a character, you’re always trying to find something in that character that connects with you. Richard Williams was a lot like my father in a lot of ways. They were both African-Americans and were born and raised after World War II in very difficult circumstances. very similar in both cases. And I, thinking what the main differences were, saw that my father had been a military man and taught us to follow and obey orders, while Richard Williams knew how to influence his daughters’ dreams. Although he had his own goals, he knew how to relax the pursuit of those goals to give his daughters the margin to create the lives they wanted to create. And he was there constantly giving them support, “the Philadelphia man has indicated.

Will Smith’s deepest confessions

In his autobiography, entitled ‘will’, the actor shows your most unknown and vulnerable face, which has drawn attention to Paul Motorcycles, who wanted to know the reason why I decided to write it. “The first thing is that I got to a point in my life where I felt like I’d had enough experiences by now to be able to tell things that were useful to other people. And then my dad died in 2016 and I felt like I was finally there.” I had the freedom to tell what my life had really been like. I would never have been able to say these things when he was alive,” he said. Will Smith, who added that “fundamentally what he wanted was to be useful.”

Will Smith talks about the mistreatment his mother suffered

In the book, Will Smith He says that as a child he saw how his father hit his mother and that he froze, an episode that marked him, but he also says that his father is one of the best men he has ever met. “It is one of the main difficulties that I have tried to talk about in this book, that conflict that can destroy your mind when you are little. Because my father abused my mother, but at the same time he is also one of the best men I have ever seen. And that’s a conflict that hits you because you think if you shouldn’t hate someone who mistreats your mother. It took me years to process that dichotomy. It was one of the reasons I wanted to write this book, because I know there are a lot of people in the world that face similar situations,” he asserted.

Will Smith’s mother’s decision that saved his life

In ‘will’, also recounts an anecdote that his mother starred in on a cruise in Turkey. “My mother is diabetic and while she was traveling she broke her ankle. And because she was diabetic, the bone wouldn’t heal, and weeks went by and she, who is a very active person, was bedridden. The doctors told her that If she gave them another month, there was a 50% chance of saving her leg, but she told them to amputate it as soon as possible because she had another cruise booked with some friends,” said the North American interpreter. “My mother is very strong,” he stressed. Will Smith, who has said that this decision saved her life because days after she was discharged there was an earthquake and the hospital where she was admitted was reduced to rubble. “My mother clearly has a contact up there,” he joked.

The different types of fame according to Will Smith

Will Smith he also states in his autobiography that fame is not the same if you are famous for movies, music or television. “In music it’s very personal, because people listen to you in the car or at a party and interact with you in a different way. On TV, people feel like you’re like a colleague of theirs because they see you in your underpants from their couch.” house. And in the movies it’s completely different because it has a kind of mystique when you appear on that giant screen in the theater. I remember that after ‘Independence Day’ it was the first time that someone called me Mr. Smith on the street, because until That moment had been Will,” explained the rapper.

Will Smith and ayahuasca, the root that changed his life

Lastly, Will Smith has talked with Paul Motorcycles about his experience with ayahuasca. “I know there are many people who have misused this type of substance. It is a root used by shamans in ceremonies in South America and for me it was a life-changing experience, although I do not recommend it to people” , has concluded the last guest of the week of ‘The Anthill’, who then gave advice to Trancas and Barrancas: “It is very important that children make their own educational decisions. The sooner they find something they enjoy learning about, the better.”