‘Don’t look up’: 9 bugs and mistakes that slipped (or didn’t) into the Netflix movie – CINEMABLEND

Gloves that disappear, phones with the gift of ubiquity, or backpacks from the multiverse are some of the flaws that we have found in the successful movie starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Di Caprio. Did you catch them?

It has been one of the phenomena of the year, don’t look up, the film that tells of the nonsense with which two scientists find themselves trying to warn that an asteroid is going to hit the Earth, also has some nonsense in itself. Did you know that an erotic line appears in the film? Did you realize that there are some elements with the gift of ubiquity that are more typical of the Marvel multiverse? Well, we review some of the most blatant mistakes and continuity errors of the film directed by Adam McKay, and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The team of rabbit hunters from our sister website in France, Allocine, the technical experts Michel & Michel (Vincent Garnier and Yoann Sardet) They have detected at least 8 mistakes, errors, or winks in the comedy that has become in just one month the third most watched Netflix original movie in history. Did you catch them all?

1. The Ghost Gloves

Do we wear gloves or do we not wear them?



In this image in which Kate realizes that there is something strange in space in the environment of the Earth there is a continuity error. While at first he approaches the screen and has nothing on his hands, in the next shot he suddenly has a glove on his hands.

2. The blind mountebank

It is impossible for the agent who arrests Kate to move from one shot to another from the right to the left of the street



When Kate is running through the campus and an agent disguised as a blind man stops her, we find an impossibility: from one shot to another the agent, pretending to be blind, has jumped from one side of the street to the other. While in the foreground he is to the left of the girl in the second, when he points to her she is to the right, which is impossible.

3. A phone for peace of mind?

The telephone that is offered as a listening line to the citizen is in real life an erotic telephone line



The telephone number to achieve “peace of mind” promoted by the scientist played by Leonardo Di Caprio has a surprise. It turns out that the phone has become a hot line since it appeared in the movie. Perhaps a good way to achieve peace of mind.

4. The escapist lock

The strand disappears between one plane and another.



In this scene there is a connection or continuity error. While in the first image we see in the scene that the scientist played by Leonardo Di Caprio a lock of hair insists on having its leading role in the scene, in the next shot it has disappeared and it is perfectly placed, an escapist lock of hair?

5. Caught in the background?

In the image, the film crew can be seen in the background, but it is a mistake totally assumed by the director who wanted to leave testimony of what a pandemic shooting was like



In one of the moments of the film, when Jennifer Lawrence is on the street in one of the shots, the entire filming team is suddenly seen in the background: cameras, technicians… Although it might seem like a mistake – although too flagrant as so that the montage has slipped in- director Adam McKay has explained that they realized during the montage, but decided to leave it as a tribute to the team to record in the history of cinema what a shoot was like during the pandemic.

The alleged ‘Don’t look up’ mistake that was actually intentional

6. The mobile… mobile

In the first image you can clearly see the phone in the holder inside his car, but when he goes outside, the phone is miraculously in his coat pocket.



In addition to facing an asteroid headed for Earth, Randall Mindy must deal with strange events with his mobile phone. It is this scene in which he is driving his vehicle in which we clearly see how his mobile phone is placed on the dashboard support, there is a continuity error. When he has to stop the car and go outside to see what is happening, he makes a call, but the phone, which we just saw inside the car when he was leaving, is suddenly in his pocket. The mobile… mobile?

7. Eternal drones

The eternal drones that despite exploding on takeoff are also capable of exploding against the asteroid



Is it possible that a drone explodes when taking off and can continue its trajectory until it explodes with an asteroid? In ‘Don’t look up’, yes. Or at least that’s what we’ve been told. While in the foreground of the scene of the great operation to bombard the comet we are shown that several drones have exploded during takeoff, including 8 and 27; then they assure us that there are several drones that have crashed into the comment, again drone number 8 and 27 are among the chosen ones. Eternal drones?

8. Multiverse Bag

In the first image we see the president’s bag flying in space after an explosion, and in the second, we see her son in the rubble with the same bag



In the final scene, when shortly before we have seen President Janie Orlean’s (Meryl Street) bag floating in space with that supposed, we then see her son Jason (Johan Hill) coming out of the rubble with the bag in his hand How is it possible that it is on Earth if we have seen it flying in the stratosphere among space debris? Or is it a bag in the multiverse and we had not realized?