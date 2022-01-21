“Donkey, incapable, unpleasant …”: Lali Espósito explodes in networks against Flavio Azzaro for homophobia

ARGENTINA – Lali Esposito, today, has become a reference of the popular culture in the field of entertainment. Having a successful career as a singer and actress, the Argentine celebrity has managed to make a name that today is admired by millions. However, the community that supports her the most for her legacy, without a doubt, is the LGBTIQ+ Well, it shares a lot of affinities.

However, it is clear that the interpreter of “Discipline” has also become known as a particularly discreet person and isolated from the scandals. Something that has just changed completely, then, a categorical disqualification of the inclusive position by Flavio Azzaro, has aroused the irrepressible anger of the talented and beloved Argentine artist.

The event took place a couple of days ago, when the social communicator of Crónica TV, with a sarcastic tone, underestimated a homophobic attack against a cultural and gastronomic space in Buenos Aires called Maricafe. While his co-worker tried to cover what happened, Azzaro kept interrupting, asking tricky questions about whether it was just a place for homosexuals or if he, being heterosexual, could enter.

The comment that initially could pass for innocent, declined in an unfortunate mocking and deplorable attitude, ridiculing the potential fire that the establishment located in the vicinity of Palermo could have suffered. An attitude that Lali Esposito not only did he not overlook, but he condemned with a critical stance on the permissibility that the journalist had before the cameras.

“A kid who thinks and expresses himself that way. Donkey, incapable, unpleasant and ignorant. What is he doing occupying a space in the world of communication!? Let him think as he wants. I shit on him and those like him, but at least he’s not on TV!” exclaimed Lali Esposito on his official Twitter account, not only drawing attention to what happened, but also gaining the support of thousands of users who have escrachado the communicator.