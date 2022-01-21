Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: alleged list of cameos that we will see leaks

For months now, all kinds of rumors have been being discussed about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that promises to be completely shocking. In the midst of the already surprising speculation, a list of alleged cameos that we will see on the tape appears on the networks, some too incredible to take too seriously. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Some fans of the MCU agree that expectations for In the Multiverse of Madness they should be bigger than the ones seen with Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, however, the study has not offered too much information for the public to get an idea of ​​what we will see; there are only rumors and possibilities. Now, through a Twitter profile dedicated to the disclosure of information about Marvel Studios projects, an interesting list of superheroes that could appear in the sequel appears online:

A new alleged leak for the cast members of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness, could be fake!

The list includes all the actors that have already been confirmed and some of the strongest rumors in recent months, for example, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier; Ian McKellen as Magneto; Hugh Jackman as Wolverine; or Sophie Turner as Jean Grey. However, some names can also be read that border on the fantastic and that it is practically impossible for us to see them on screen: Leonardo DiCaprio as Peter Parker/Spider-Man; Chris Evans as Johnny Storm; Sabrina Carpenter as Gwen Stacy; Ben Affleck as Daredevil; or Ben Stiller as Larry Daley, what? Of course, none of the above can be taken for granted until we see it in theaters, or not.

When Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% was released in 2017, fans were not particularly delighted with the film, but with the character. Stephen is here to stay and since then he has offered us interesting insights into the reality inhabited by the heroes and villains of this universe. His impact on the events of the Avengers was very important and he stands out in everything he does. The character was also central to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, the latest Sony movie in collaboration with Marvel Studios that took the best box office of 2021 for obvious reasons.

Things are going to get really tough for Stephen Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Wanda Maximoff has been declared to be much more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme, so the situation will spiral out of control if we see her become a villain. The Scarlet Witch’s magical abilities could be a disadvantage or a great relief to the protagonist, depending on the role the character plays in the plot. What surprises will the multiverse bring us? Will several of the promised cameos in the previous list come true? According to IMDb, the film opens in theaters on May 6, 2022, directed by Sam Raimi. You can read the synopsis below:

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his investigation of the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, interfering with Strange’s plan and also causing him to unleash unspeakable evil.

