Doctor Strange 2 could show an alternate Avengers

Doctor Strange merch in the Multiverse of Madness would have revealed the involvement of a very different team of Avengers

A new promotional item has been announced from Doc Strange 2the next movie Marvel Studios, in which the appearance of a new team of superheroes is hinted at. According to a new Amazon link, it appears that the character from benedict cumberbatch You will meet a team of avengers of a whole new universe.

The official description on the Amazon product page reads: “Live the Doctor experience Stephen Strange on an all-new, mind-altering adventure with the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, from Marvel Studios. This Avengers t-shirt features the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes logo that could be from a whole new multiverse.” The description hints that this particular logo belongs to a team of Avengers from another reality in the vast multiverse.

Were it not for the central concept of the film, we could safely rule out that a different logo is proof that we will see alternate Avengers in the sequel, but of course, with the multiverse in between, any possibility is feasible. After all, it is rumored that there will be much more crazy concepts and alliances in the film, from the Fantastic four until the X Men and even the illuminati. I would never question Marvel Studios’ ability to incorporate characters from other universes if they serve a narrative purpose for the plot.

The list of possible cameos is as incredible as it is endless. From Nicolas Cage reprising his role as Ghost Rider until Tom Cruise as an alternate version of Tony Stark, going through Ioan Gruffud (the Reed Richards of the 4F movies that weren’t a complete disaster), thomas jane bringing to life a Punisher in War Machine armor, wesley snipes sporting Blade’s sunglasses again, and even Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen Y james marsden (Wolverine, Storm, Jean Gray and Cyclops respectively). The imagination of some has no limits, although it must be recognized that such a cast would not be bad at all.