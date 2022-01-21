Denzel Washington: ‘When I started acting, nobody asked a man who looked like me to play Macbeth’

ads

Denzel Washington is in a hotel suite, giving me a private recital of Macbeth. “He says, ‘and my eternal jewel given to the common enemy of man, to make them kings’ – ‘my eternal jewel’ being his soul; ‘the common enemy of man’ is the Devil. That’s the essence of the character for me: that he willingly sold his soul to the devil.”

Washington has always been in love with Shakespeare. He first studied it while attending Fordham University, when he went into theater and journalism in the mid-1970s.

“The second role I played was Othello. I met Shakespeare at a young age and fell in love.” In 1979, his first professional credit was a production of Shakespeare in the Park by coriolanus In New York.

since then he has played Richard III and gross of Julius Caesar on stage and in film, and was the noble Don Pedro in Kenneth Branagh’s lush 1993 Tuscan version Much ado About Nothing. But the radical new version of Joel Coen Macbeth, one of the Bard’s bloodiest tragedies, is the first time he has played the title role in a Shakespeare film.

“The things that I can do as a black man in this industry now, I couldn’t do when I started,” says Washington. “I could be Macbeth’s friend in a movie, but no one was asking anyone who looked like me to play Macbeth.”

Do you feel like the fight for diversity in Hollywood is just beginning? “It’s always been happening, it’s not just now,” he agrees. In 1999, I asked him a similar question. “It’s a business,” he said then. “If they find out that blacks can earn them some money, then they change their attitude.

It is surprising, given his interest in Shakespeare, that Washington came to the “Scottish play” entirely new. “I have never seen a production of Macbeth before. In hindsight, I’m glad. I would like to think that my ideas are mine.”

Washington arrived brand new to the ‘Scottish play’ (Photo: Supplied)

Given how often it’s been filmed, most recently in a 2015 version with Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, this latest shot, shot in black and white with a nod to German Expressionism, feels exhilarating.

In his performance as the medieval Scottish general, Washington sets things straight. There is no bombast; instead, it shows us a vulnerable and anxious Macbeth. He’s already been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, usually a good indicator that he’ll be nominated for an Oscar (he’s been nominated nine times and won twice) for Civil War Story. Glory in 1990 and police drama Training Day in 2002). But he brushes aside praise. “I just want it to be seen,” he shrugs. “For as many people as possible.”

Washington turned 67 last month, but has no desire to slip away quietly. Like Frances McDormand, the three-time Oscar winner who plays Lady Macbeth, she is in her prime.

He recently admitted that his experience with Joel Coen had made him want to approach other prestigious directors: Paul Thomas Anderson, Alfonso Cuarón and Steve McQueen.

“You know,” he confesses, “it was actually my son, John David, [who] he was saying, ‘With certain directors, you just have to call, Dad.’ And I was like, ‘Like who?’ He said, ‘Well, Paul Thomas Anderson.’ So I called him! I have not spoken with Cuarón, but I have with Steve McQueen…”

Frances McDormand plays Lady Macbeth (Photo: Alison Rosa/Apple)

Washington, who lives in Beverly Hills, has been a father almost since he was a movie star. He has four children with his wife Pauletta, to whom he has been married for nearly four decades. John David, 37, is the oldest, and the one who has followed in his footsteps, working on those of 2018. BlackKkKlansman, directed by Spike Lee (who has directed Denzel four times, including his breakout performance in malcolm x).

As much as he can, Washington loves mentoring younger actors. “It’s not so much I think it’s important or I even put myself in that place,” he clarifies. “I only answer questions when they are asked, based on my experience.”

An example of this is Michael B Jordan, star of Rocky cleave Creed Y Black Panther whom Washington has just directed in his fourth outing behind the scenes, love story A diary for Jordan. They first met after Jordan’s career-defining turnaround in 2013. Fruitvale Station; Jordan said he was “like a father figure.”

The film is based on a true story about New York Times reporter Dana Canedy, who was pregnant when her fiancé, First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, was killed in Iraq in 2006.

Washington, a devout Christian, was fascinated by a story in which King, played by Jordan, records his wartime observations in a journal, along with Bible verses and references to his own faith.

“The spirit of God is throughout the film,” Washington has said. “I am a believer. Dana is a believer. So that was part of every decision I tried to make.”

Washington’s own father was a Pentecostal minister. “When I was a kid, I hated church. I didn’t want to be there. it was a must. I didn’t want anything to do with God, that meant I had to sit in a room all day and listen to my father!”

His parents divorced when he was 14 years old and his mother sent him to a military academy to prevent him from hanging out with the wrong crowd. He also returned to God.

“There came a time, as I matured, when I went back to doing it on my own.” It has guided his life and career ever since. “I always try to find a spiritual message in the journey of almost every character I play.”

When he played a corrupt cop in Training Day, “The first thing I wrote in my script was: ‘The wages of sin is death,’” he says. Two decades later, he’s thinking about it, as Macbeth sells his soul to Satan. His faith, he says, is what has kept him grounded for four decades in Hollywood. “Success is all about attitude, opportunity, and prayer.”

The tragedy of macbeth It’s in theaters and on Apple TV+. A diary for Jordan it’s in theaters