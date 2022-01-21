Denzel Washington returns in ‘The Justiciero 3’

It is confirmed that actor Denzel Washington will return to his role as Robert McCall in the third installment of The Justiciero (The Equalizer), a former special operations commando who has faked his own death, and who is dedicated to helping others anonymously, giving justice to those who need it.

It was in 2014 when this film was released, and in it, the winner of two Oscars plays a former CIA agent who now leads a quiet life, after having faked his death, obtaining another identity, going unnoticed as an employee. in a commercial store.

It was then that he meets Teri (Chloë Moretz), a young prostitute who is being exploited and beaten by the Russian mob. Despite the fact that he assured that he would never be violent again, the fact of contemplating such cruelty towards her awakened in Robert an implacable and renewed desire for justice, so using his abilities, he begins a battle against those who hurt his young friend.

This first film was directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for films like Training Day (2001), Tears of the Sun (2003), King Arthur (2004), The Shooter (2007), The Magnificent Seven (2016), with the experience of having already worked with the actor in some of these films. the vigilante in its first delivery it had a budget of 55 million dollars, under the production of Columbia Pictures, CBS Films, Escape Artists, and Lionsgate, achieving a collection of 192 million dollars.

Four years later comes the second installment, where once again Robert McCall the ex-government agent decides to continue fighting on his own against criminals, kidnappers or any type of extortionist, however risky they may be. But this time, the vigilante faces a case in which personal issues will come into play, especially when Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo), his CIA partner, and also a retired former agent, has disappeared.

In this way, the mission will bring McCall face to face with kidnappers and high-level hitmen with whom no one is safe, while testing his tenacity and skills now that someone he loves is at stake. This sequel was once again directed by Antoine Fuqua, and the film is itself inspired by the television series created by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan.

The cast of the film is completed by Melissa Leo, Bill Pullman, who return in their roles as Susan and Brian Plummer, in addition to Pedro Pascal and the young Ashton Sanders, with a budget of 62 million dollars, achieving 190 million dollars at the box office. .