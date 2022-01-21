Denzel Washington prefers to be behind the scenes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — While preparing to direct “A Journal For Jordan,” a bittersweet love story that opens on Christmas Day, Denzel Washington says he took a “master class.” The class consisted of starring in a movie directed by Joel Coen, “The Tragedy Of Macbeth,” which opens the same day. “I steal from the best,” Washington says with a smile. As an actor Washington has 60 films to his credit, plus two Oscars, and at 66 years of age he is considered one of the greats of all time. As a director, he has just finished his fourth feature film. “I don’t call myself a director,” he says matter-of-factly in an interview. “I am still learning”. Before “A Journal For Jordan,” based on former “New York Times” editor Dana Canedy’s book about her fiancé, who fought and died in Iraq, and the journal of life lessons he left for his son, the The most recent film Denzel directed was “Fences.” The 2016 film version of August Wilson’s play starred Washington himself and Viola Davis, who won an Oscar. But he says he prefers to stay off screen when he’s at the helm. “I’d rather not be in the movies,” he says. “In the beginning, it had to do with me being able to raise the money to make them. With ‘Fences’ we had a huge success on stage, so that translated into film. But I enjoy being more behind the scenes.” Aside from his recent collaboration with Coen, whom he calls “one of the best directors,” Washington explains that he sought out information from filmmakers he admires. “I had a wonderful day with Paul Thomas Anderson a month ago to see how he works,” he recounts. “And with Steve McQueen I’ve been talking a little bit. I’m learning how to do it, so I’m interested in learning from the best”. Michael B. Jordan says he, too, is interested in learning from the best, which is why being coached by Washington was so impactful for him. The actor gives a charismatic performance as Canedy’s fiancé, First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2006 at the age of 48 (Canedy is played by Chanté Adams). “Being able to work so closely with him was important,” adds Jordan of Washington. “He was a masterclass, honestly.” “As an actor, I’m growing up, watching all his movies, watching his performances, and being curious about his process. I wonder how he rehearses the greatest of all time or how he breaks down the character of him,” Jordan comments. “His perspective of his character is very layered. You really realize, “Oh, this is why you’re Denzel. Understood! He has done very well for me, but this is the next level.” And Jordan notes that working with Washington was valuable given that he himself is about to embark on his feature debut by directing and starring in “Creed III.” “Knowing that he was going to direct ‘Creed III,’ he took it upon himself to support me. I was always like in his pocket, looking and asking questions and him giving me little jewels, ”says Jordan. Washington says mentoring was also important to him, beginning with a professor of English and drama at Fordham University, Robinson Stone, “one of my earliest mentors who could see the potential in me.” “And over the years, I’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the best,” he concludes.

in other films

Denzel Washington also directed himself in two other feature films: 2007’s “The Great Debaters” and 2002’s “Antwone Fisher: The Triumph of the Spirit.”

a long job

The actor’s original plan was not for him to direct “A Journal For Jordan”; he became involved with the project through his producing partner Todd Black 12 years ago, shortly after Canedy wrote his story. The script, by Virgil Williams, took eight years.

Admiration

Spike Lee, Tony Scott, Ridley Scott and Norman Jewison are Denzel Washington’s favorite directors