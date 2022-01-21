Death of Gaspard Ulliel of Moon Kinght and other stars who died young

“No one is a prophet in his own land,” reads the biblical sentence attributed to Jesus. But at 37 years old, Gaspard Ulliel he had achieved it: he had developed an extensive and successful career as an actor in his country, France, and his performances had been awarded by critics. The young artist was looking forward to next March 30, the premiere day of the series Moon Knight from Marvel and Disney, which had him among its cast, since it could mean a “leap” in his career, giving him massiveness and international projection.

But he never got to see it. This Wednesday, 24 hours after having starred in a accident when skied in the French Alps, he died due to head trauma. His early departure caused a stir in his country, whose prime minister, Jean Castez, dedicated an emotional farewell message to him on Twitter: “From now on we will see with our hearts in our hands his most beautiful performances and his particular look. We lose an actor French”.

With his tragic loss, Ulliel joins the long and sad list of hollywood stars who died young integrated —among others— by figures such as Paul Walker, Heath Ledger, River Phoenix, Brittany Murphy, Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith.

What is “Moon knight”, the series that would consecrate it

The same day that Ulliel crashed in the Alps, Marvel and Disney they had released the trailer for the Moon Knight series. The advance of the production, starring actor Oscar Isaac – who will play Steven Grant: a gift shop employee who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, has memories of another life and who shares a body with the mercenary Marc Spector – was fury on social networks.

The series has six episodes, 40 minutes each, and can be seen from March 30 through the Disney Plus streaming platform. “I have a sleep disorder. I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams. I think I’m going crazy,” the protagonist is heard saying in the preview released yesterday.

The new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU for its acronym in English) has in its cast with Ethan Hawke, who puts the body to “Arthur Harrow”, the main villain of the project, and with Ulliel. french actor had been incorporated into the Marvel universe as “Midnight Man“, also known as “Anton Mogart”, a villain Y expert art thief. In the original comic, Midnight Man engages in a fight with Moon Knight, and is thrown by the hero into the drainage ducts, where he suffers a horrible accident that completely deforms his face. As a result of this event, get revenge by Moon Knight.

The main films in which Gaspard Ulliel acted

Very young, at 19, Ulliel had been recognized for his participation in the film “Les Egarés” (The Fugitives), a 2003 war drama that tells the story of a widow, her two children, and other refugees heading south after Germany invaded France in 1940.

He was distinguished twice with the César award for “best actor”. The first time was for his role in the film “Long Courtship Sunday” (2004), by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. Later, he received the same award for his role in the film by Canadian Xavier Dolan “Just the End of the World” (2016), about a writer who returns to his hometown to announce his impending death to his family. In these productions, he shared the poster with French figures —but with an international projection— such as Audrey Tautou (Amelie) and Marion Cotillard (Allied).

Another of his roles with more impact was the one he played in “Hannibal, Origin of Evil”, where he played the killer Hannibal Lecter in his younger years, previously played by Anthony Hopkins.

Paul Walker, River Phoenix, Heath Ledger, Brittany Murphy and other young stars with tragic endings

Hollywood is synonymous with cinema, fame, glamour, and also with scandal, excess and tragedy. The premature loss of Ulliel becomes part of the extensive list of celebrities who died young, when success and fortune smiled on them. Here are six stars who are no longer with us:

Paul Walker: the actor of the hollywood saga Fast and Furious He died on November 30, 2013, in an accident while driving a Porsche Carrera GT on a closed circuit. The seventh installment of the franchise that starred alongside Vin Diesel dedicated an emotional tribute to him. I was 40 years old.

river phoenix: Joaquin Phoenix’s older brother had it all: youth, talent, beauty and success. He was the young promise of Hollywood, who had already named him successor to the legendary james dean. He died at the age of 23, on October 31, 1993, the victim of an overdose.