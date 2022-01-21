Cruz Azul has already made an offer for Iván Morales to Colo Colo; ranges from 350 thousand dollars

The transfer market enters its final stretch and Blue Cross put all the meat on the grill to get hold of the Chilean striker from Colo-Colo, Ivan Morales, although he did not get a positive response this Thursday.

Sources consulted by RECORD revealed that there is a cement offer in the offices of Colo-Colo, which ranges from 350 thousand dollars to get the player who ends the contract with the “cacique” in June 2022.

Although the Andean team is willing to release the 22-year-old attacker, they hope to receive a higher offer in the next few hours, while in the sky-blue offices they do not consider that there is a major problem in reaching a figure that is beneficial for both parties, but they know the ball is not on their side.

And it is that the biggest opposition would come from the side of the player and his representative, who aspire to make the leap to European football in June, once the player’s contract expires and he can reach any team with the letter in his possession.

Either way, Blue Cross he will not waste time and it will be this Friday when he defines the situation of the striker who is summoned by the Chilean National Team for the next qualifying round.

In addition, the directive has its cards well ordered and has at least one more option in hand to reinforce the attack of John Reynoso, which could be activated on the weekend.

Notably Machine closed on Wednesday an agreement with the grenade for the loan of ml defender louis abram which will also see action during the FIFA date, so Blue Cross He hopes to finish any negotiations before the end of the selection break.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CHARLY RODRÍGUEZ: ‘COMING HERE OPENS THE DOORS OF GOING TO EUROPE EASIER FOR ME’