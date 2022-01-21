Credit Suisse – The Financial

The banks of Mexican capital are more likely to acquire Banamex after the statements made by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, although they cannot be ruled out banks foreigners currently operating in Mexico, Credit Suisse considered.

According to an updated study by Credit Suisse looking at potential revenue opportunities that could arise from further growth in retail loans, the odds are more in favor of local Mexican banks.

“Now, while we cannot rule out foreign banks operating in Mexico, we believe the odds are more in favor of local banks, following President López Obrador’s comment on the sale last week, when he mentioned that the government would like Citibanamex be Mexican again (but insisting that it is still open to foreigners who participate in the sale process)”, the institution pointed out.

For Credit Suisse, within the local names, it is Banorte who is at the forefront due to the greater room for cost synergies against other local peers, which allows the Bank be more competitive on price, due to the potential to capture more cost synergies.

On Tuesday, Bank of America (BofA) Securities analysts also argued that Banorte would be the best positioned to acquire Banamex, since, they said, the Monterrey bank has a solid capital position, as well as a successful track record of consolidation, and in turn has a market capitalization of 20.77 billion dollars, which is more than double that of Inbursa and Santander Mexico.