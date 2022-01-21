Creator of the Xbox is not happy with the purchase of AB | Atomix

Although it is true that the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft will have positive repercussions for the creators of Overwatch and Call of Duty, one of the most criticized points has been the perfect exit that Booby Kotick has. This is something that Seamus Blackley, creator of the original Xbox, has a lot of distaste for.

As you may know, Bobby Kotick is expected to step down as CEO of Activision Blizzard in 2023, once the company’s purchase goes through. However, the executive will not only leave his post, but will receive a $400 million severance package, and it seems that all his accusations of harassment will be forgotten. In this way, Blackley hopes that Microsoft will be able to change the work culture that the developers of this company live. This was what he commented:

“It makes me sick that the reward for years of despicable practices towards developers appears to be a huge payday for its perpetrators. My hope is that the acquisition sparks a change in Activision’s culture and may catalyze some accountability for those who have so far avoided it. I strongly believe in @XboxP3 as a leader and executive. I think this is a very insightful move and could represent a huge win for Xbox. There are daunting challenges in all great acquisitions. I just see the developer culture issues as paramount here, before anything else.”

I strongly believe in @XboxP3 as a leader and an executive. I think this is a very insightful move and could represent a huge win for Xbox. There are daunting challenges in all large acquisitions I just see the issues of developer culture as being paramount here, before all else. — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) January 18, 2022

Although Bobby Kotick was not mentioned by name, Blackley is clearly referring to the allegations that have surfaced against the manager. Although this person may come out unscathed at the end of the day, the creator of the original Xbox still trusts the direction of Phil Spencer, and hope that real changes are already on the way.

Seamus Blackley is right. At the end of the day, Bobby Kotick will be able to disappear from the video game industry with a pocket full of money, putting his accusations into oblivion, which is unfortunate, and makes it clear that at the end of the day, the actions of the rich do not They have consequences.

