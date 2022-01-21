Comedy, puppets, doctors, autism and the past

“HACKS”

“Hacks”, which premiered last year, returned to the front pages a few days ago for having been awarded two Golden Globes, for best comedy and best comedy performance, for one of its protagonists, Jean Smart. Coming from playing Kate Winslet’s mother in “Mare of Easttown,” the actress is a twilight veteran comic who, in order to survive, must adapt to the guidance of a disgraced rookie screenwriter (Hanna Einbinder). Available on HBO Max.

“AS WE SEE IT”

Writer/producer Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”) directs “As We See It,” an adaptation of an Israeli series about twenty-something roommates navigating the path to adulthood. Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) share something else: They’re all on the autism spectrum. The actors also identify themselves as part of the spectrum. Starting today on Amazon.

“THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES”

Two new episodes of the dramatic comedy “The Madame Blanc Mysteries” can be seen on AcornTV. Antiques dealer Jean White (Sally Lindsay) is nearly broke after the sudden death of her husband, so she decides to go to the only thing she has left: a cabin in the antiques center of Sainte Victoire, France. There, Jean begins to investigate the death of her husband, with the help of the friendly taxi driver Dom (Steve Edge). She soon discovers that the colorful locals are an endless well of mysteries that she can help with.

“FRAGGLE ROCK”

It’s party time again for Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley and Boober in “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” debuting today on Apple TV+. There will also be new friends in all 13 episodes of the puppet series with roots in 1983 original created by Muppet mastermind Jim Henson. Among the hallmarks: upbeat tunes, silly jokes, and goodwill. The streaming service also hosts all 88 episodes of the original show.

“Munich on the eve of a war”

In the fall of 1938, Europe is on the brink of war. Hitler prepares to invade Czechoslovakia, and the Chamberlain government seeks a peaceful solution. In such a tense atmosphere, British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann go to Munich to attend the Emergency Conference. As negotiations begin, these two old friends find themselves at the center of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger. As the world watches, can war be avoided? And, if so, at what price? This is what “Munich on the Eve of War” is all about, which premieres today on Netflix. Based on the book by Robert Harris, this fictional story directed by German filmmaker Christian Schwochow stars Jeremy Irons as Neville Chamberlain and Ulrich Matthes as Adolf Hitler.

“EXPRESS”

The on-demand platform Starzplay has just released “Express”, the story of a criminal psychologist, Bárbara (Maggie Civantos), and her family, after she is the victim of one of the newest forms of criminal violence that is spreading massive… the express kidnappings.

Set in a world in which everything moves so quickly that people’s ability to understand and react has been altered in a way that is not yet known how it will affect us, a group of people knows that discomfort can become fear and be exploited for profit. Now working as a negotiator on cases similar to hers, Bárbara is on a mission to understand why this happened to her and uncover the people who threatened her life and that of her family.

Within the cast, the participation of Esteban Meloni stands out, an Argentine actor who plays Santa, husband of the protagonist and with whom he is going through a family crisis.

“NEW AMSTERDAM 3”

On Star+, the third season of “New Amsterdam” has just premiered, a hospital drama that addresses the complexities of public health care and that, in its new installment, adds the very serious impact of the pandemic to its cases.

The plot follows Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), medical director of the New Amsterdam, a New York care center whose main characteristic – like the Bellevue in which it is inspired and in which its scenes are shot – is that it is open to the public. .

Max and his team face a broken and extremely bureaucratic health system, treating patients often without resources in unequal conditions.

This hard day-to-day encounters even more daunting challenges in the context of a global pandemic that has hit the “Big Apple” with particular violence.

And, in the midst of cases, life itself: love, separations, family crises and more.

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL

The Sundance Film Festival opened yesterday and, like last year, is completely virtual and moviegoers from around the world can buy tickets (in dollars) to see the movies from the comfort of their homes. Among the offerings, “The Civil War,” a documentary about the rivalry between Oscar De La Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez in the 1990s directed by Eva Longoria; Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut “When You Finish Saving the World’ ‘ and “The Princess,” a documentary about Princess Diana that turns the lens on the audience.

