Chucky Lozano will not be able to play against Jamaica

One of the strikers summoned by Gerardo Martino within the Mexican team to face the next FIFA Date is the element of Napoli Hirving Lozano; player who, despite his call, you will not be able to see action in the first duel.

The Argentine technician called ‘Chucky’ to plan their matches against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama, within the Concacaf Octagonal Final heading to Qatar 2022; however, the youth squad of the Tuzos del Pachuca carries a one-game suspension, so he will not be able to participate in the duel against the Reggae Boyz.

It turns out that, in the last official duel played by El Tri against Canada in Edmonton On November 16, Lozano received a yellow card. This warning is added to the preventive card obtained during the visit to El Salvador on October 13, for which he was awarded the suspension of a game.

Due to this situation, Hirving will not see action on January 27 in the duel against Jamaica, but he could do it on the 30th of the same month in the duel against Costa Rica, and on February 2, when they face Panama.

