Christian Nodal evokes the style of Johnny Depp and makes everyone sigh. | instagram special

Christian Nodal evokes the style of Johnny Depp and makes everyone sigh, as it makes clear not only his impeccable fashion style that breaks the tradition of regional music performers, but also pays tribute to one of the most beloved and admired actors in cinema.

It was this week when a new collaboration of “Nodeli”, Belinda and Christian Nodal with the magazine L’Officiel, where among the couple’s poses some singles also stood out. It was there that Nodal’s followers noticed his great resemblance to the actor who gave life to the unforgettable Scissorhands and Willy Wonka.

Of the most flirtatious with cigar in hand, hat, plaid shirt, rings and tattoos, Christian Nodal He looked like a movie heartthrob and the resemblance to Johnny Depp could not be questioned.

Beyond the comparisons and those who have said that they are very different, it is clear that Christian Nodal He did not want to copy anyone but to pay tribute, because on several occasions he has spoken about how much he likes to watch movies, series and even animes, a taste that he also shares with Belinda.

For now, the images comparing to Christian Nodal with Johnny Depp have caused a stir in networks and the followers of the singer of “Goodbye Love” Y “Of the kisses that I gave you” have celebrated that he admires more interesting people than crime figures like other performers of his musical genre.

Belinda and Nodal, wedding in 2022?

This 2022 will mark a year since Christian Nodal and Belinda they were engaged in marriage. Although at first it was believed that the couple had shouted their love from the rooftops to promote the television program where they fell in love, they have kept mouths spilling honey for almost two years.

Belinda and Nodal have not only become one of the most admired couples in entertainment but have also taught love by showing themselves living with their partners and using their fame to help the most vulnerable.

Although, at the end of 2021 the race of Christian Nodal He suffered a severe blow after the veto threats from his old label, justice was on his side and the singer denounced that they had been a way of forcing him to renew his contract but that he would not give in. Later he made a highly successful tour of the United States, on some dates Belinda She accompanied him and showed not only the trust she has in her boyfriend, but also how grateful she is for the support that her followers have given to both of them.

Some say that this year they could formalize their union with a beautiful wedding, but others assure that it will be until the pandemic is over so that they can celebrate the way they want, the wedding of Belinda and Christian Nodal It would be the event of the year.