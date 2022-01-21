China exports its traditional medicine to Africa

Hing Pal Singh is among dozens of patients with daily appointments at the Oriental Chinese Herb Clinic in Nairobi.

Singh, 85, has suffered from spinal problems for five years and is now trying herbal remedies.

“There is a slight difference,” Singh said. “…Now it’s only a week. It will take at least another 12 to 15 sessions. Then we’ll see how it goes.”

Traditional Chinese medicine is becoming more popular in Africa, according to a 2020 study by Development Reimagined, a Beijing-based international consultancy.

A February 2020 opinion piece written by a Beijing think tank researcher and published in the state-run magazine Chinese Daily He said such traditional medicine “will boost the Chinese economy, contribute to global health, and prove to be a boon to China’s soft power.”

potential damage

However, conventional doctors such as Sultan Mantendechere say patients are overlooking the potential harm some herbal remedies can cause, especially if used too often or in too high doses.

“They work in quite a few circumstances,” Mantendechere said. “Having said that, our main concern as professionals, doctors, is that the use of herbal medicine is not as regulated as we would like.

Although the safety and efficacy of traditional Chinese medicine are still debated around the world, herbal practitioners like Li Chuan continue to gain popularity among those seeking alternative medicines.





Li said some of his patients were benefiting from purported COVID-19 remedies, though there is little scientific evidence that they can help the disease.

“Many people buy our herbal tea to counter COVID-19,” Li said. “The results are good.”

Environmentalists fear that the growth of traditional Chinese medicine will encourage poachers to hunt endangered wildlife, such as rhinoceroses and some types of snakes used to make potions.

Daniel Wanjuki, an environmentalist and senior expert at the Kenya National Environmental Management Authority, said: “People saying that rhino horn could actually be used as an aphrodisiac, has led to the almost complete eradication of the rhino species in Kenya. and in Africa in general.

Cheap, if effective

Kenya spends an estimated $2.7 billion each year on health care, according to national statistics.

Kenyan economist Ken Gichinga said herbal medicine could significantly reduce African medical costs if proven effective.

“Africans spend a lot of money traveling to countries like India and the United Arab Emirates for treatment” and would benefit if herbal medicine “can provide more natural and cost-effective health care,” he said.

In 2021, Kenya’s national drug regulator, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, approved the sale of Chinese herbal health products in the country. Practitioners like Li hope that more nations will approve of Chinese herbal medicine in the future.