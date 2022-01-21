Children’s Hospital in California reports its highest number of children hospitalized for Covid | News from Mexico

ORANGE, Calif.- Public Health officials from U.S reported that the Children’s Hospital of Orange County reported its highest number of minors hospitalized by Covid-19, while California It also registers an increase in infections of the disease.

Given this, Clayton Chau, director of the Orange Health Care Agency, stated during a press conference that 14 of the 15 children who are hospitalized, are in the Intensive care unit (ICU), this being the “highest number ever seen” in this clinic since the start of the pandemic.

It may interest you: Ephemeris of January 20: What happened on a day like today?

Three children have died in Orange from Covid-19

In accordance with Los Angeles Times, at the beginning of January this year it was reported on the third pediatric death from Covid-19 at orange county, this in a 5 year old.

There is currently no Covid vaccine authorized for children in this age range.

For its part, Clayton He also mentioned that at this time the orange health system is “very, very overloaded”, because for the third consecutive week there is an increase in infections of the disease driven by the Omicron variant.

It may interest you: With failures, the request for Covid-19 tests begins on the US federal portal

With information from Millennium.