Charros, for the last pull

The light at the end of the tunnel is near.

The title of the Mexican Pacific League (LMP) looks more at hand than ever for the Charros de Jalisco, who are just one game away from being crowned in the 2021-2022 season, in case they defeat the Culiacán tomato growers, the current monarchs.

The series that returns today to Jalisco lands is 3-2 in favor of the caporales, after the victories achieved last weekend at the Pan American Stadium.

However, Culiacán closed the gap in Sinaloa to tie the series at two games apiece, however, Roberto Vizcarra’s pupils regained the advantage on Wednesday night with a visiting victory.

The two ninths traveled yesterday to Guadalajara to star in game six of the final series, and for which Javier Solano are announced as starters by the people of Jalisco, and Nick Struck for the Sinaloans, respectively.

If the Tomateros get the victory tonight, the series will have to go to a seventh game, which would be this Saturday at the Ex Villa Maicera stadium.

Pending accounts

If they win tonight, the Charros would take revenge for the end of the 2014-2015 season, their return to baseball, when they lost the title series against Culiacán four games to one.

In addition, if they achieve victory today, the Jalisco ninth would lift their second winter baseball championship, which would be added to the one achieved in the 2018-2019 campaign against Ciudad Obregón.

sold out ticket

The Charros board announced yesterday that tickets for tonight’s duel were sold out at noon.

Only nine thousand 700 tickets were sold, corresponding to 60 percent of the capacity of the stadium.

Fans must show their vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours, in order to enter the ball park and fully support the Charros, who are seeking their second League title in the new era.

Luis Alberto González Íñigo, general director of Charros de Jalisco. The team board wants to be crowned from today. THE INFORMER. camacho



We bring everything to be champions: González Íñigo

After having won Game 5 in Culiacán, the Charros de Jalisco lead the final series 3-2 and tonight they return home with full confidence of achieving one more victory to become champions of the Mexican Pacific League.

“We bring everything to be champions. Now the fans must support charros at home. The players are going to deliver everything, we are going with our best team and with our best pitcher Like Xavier Solano. We are not going to trust each other, we cannot think that this is already won, it is a series that is still missing but we need to be with everything”, commented the general director of the Charros, Luis Alberto González, ahead of the sixth duel against Tomateros de Culiacan.

Players such as Félix Pérez and Christian Villanueva are fired up after connecting the home runs that gave Jalisco the last victory and will be an important factor for today’s duel, as commented by the advisor to the presidency of the Charros, Juan Carlos González Íñigo.

“The team is doubly excited. Players like Félix Pérez and Christian Villanueva got up with two homeruns, they come on fire and that factor is going to play. We are definitely going for Game 6, we return home to Guadalajara and we go with everything for the championship in a full stadium with the necessary sanitary restrictions.

After the victory achieved on Wednesday in Culiacán, the Charros board highlighted the work of the pitchers. Excluding those seven runs they conceded in their first inning in Sinaloa, the caporales have controlled the Tomateros offense, admitting just a collective average of 1.63 runs.

“If the pitching keeps us in the game, we will surely be champions. We are very happy and we are very convinced that this weekend will be a great day for baseball in Jalisco and for Charros”, concluded González Íñigo.