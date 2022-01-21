Celebrities with the most followers on Instagram

It is no secret to anyone that having millions of followers in the social networks It is synonymous with influence and power. As we know, these platforms are part of the lives of dozens of people, where they share part of their days, experiences and family and even work life.

Through videos and photos, people make aspects of their lives known to their followers. Sometimes, they cannot keep private facts secret, since they go viral on the Internet.

With all of the above, who are those people with the most followers in Instagram, Here we bring you a list of the most popular characters, including: athletes, actors, models, singers and actors.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Better known as Cristiano Ronaldo or CR7, he is a Portuguese footballer who plays as a striker for the Manchester United Football Club of the English Premier League and in the Portugal national team, of which he is its captain and all-time top scorer. It has 393 million.

Kylie Jenner

The businesswoman and television star has 303 million followers.

A few days ago, with this number, the model became the first woman to achieve this number.

Leo Messi

The Argentine footballer plays as a forward or midfielder in the Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1 in France, has more than 301 million supporters.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The actor has more than 290 million followers. Let us remember that he served as a professional wrestler for the WWE until its official withdrawal in 2019.

Ariana Grande

The American singer, songwriter, actress, music producer and fashion designer has 291 million followers on Instagram.

Selena Gomez

The American singer, songwriter, actress, producer, philanthropist, director, designer, dancer, and businesswoman has 291 million followers.

kim kardashian

The number of followers of the socialite add up to 281 million. She is a model, businesswoman and public figure American.

Beyonce

The American singer, songwriter, actress, model, fashion designer and businesswoman has 234 million.

Justin Bieber

The Canadian singer-songwriter and husband of Hailey Bieber, adds 217 million.

Kendall Jenner

The American supermodel, businesswoman and television personality has 214 million.

