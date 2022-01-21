Celebrities who worked together despite getting along badly: Belinda and Martin Ricca were one | Famous

For many celebrities, it has been difficult to convey friendship, passion or love in their performances when in reality there was no close relationship with their co-stars.

Their work can be so professional that few realize behind the scenes. Here we tell you about some celebrities who got along badly while sharing a screen.

Apparently, the good chemistry that the celebrities showed in the children’s soap opera ‘Friends Forever’ (2010) was not so true.

And it is that Belinda admitted to the program ‘La Oreja’, in 2011, that she did not get along with the actor at all, because she was in second place.

“At that time it was Martín who always had all the advantages of being a man, and all the girls yelled at him on stage, and it was hard for me to get the fans to know me, to respect me. And in the novel many times it was like ‘ first Martín, and then everyone in the group'”

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling

The actors who starred in ‘The Diary of a Passion’ made one of the most beloved and iconic love stories in cinema.

However, at first the chemistry was not so good. Of course, everything improved so much that they even ended up as a couple in real life. But, before that, Gosling sought to have McAdams replaced.

This was revealed on the tenth anniversary in an interview with ‘VH1’, director Nick Cassavetes.

“They didn’t really get along one day on set. Not really. And Ryan comes to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he’s like, ‘Nick, come over here.’ And he’s doing a scene with Rachel and he’s like, ‘Could you get her out of here and bring in another actress to read off-camera with me? ‘I told him? ‘He says: ‘I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I just don’t get anything out of this.”

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray

Celebrities were no longer getting along when they finished starring in ‘Red Dawn’ (1984).

This made the production of their next movie together, ‘Dirty Dancing’, more complicated.

In the late actor’s autobiography titled, ‘The Time of My Life,’ he wrote that his leading lady was a huge pain on set.

“We had some moments of friction when we were tired or after a long day of filming. [Grey] she seemed particularly emotional, sometimes bursting into tears if someone criticized her. Other times, he would get cranky, forcing us to do scenes over and over again when he started laughing,” he said.

James Franco and Tyrese Gibson

They recorded the movie ‘Annapolis’ (2006) in which it can be seen that they get along well.

However, the reality was completely different; Gibson, in an interview with ‘Playboy’, in 2007, said that he did not want to work with James Franco again.

“I never want to work with him again, and I’m sure he feels the same way. It felt very personal,” he said.

For his part, James Franco responded to these statements during an interview with the magazine ‘Complex’.

“We have reconciled, or tried to reconcile with him. Maybe I was too into that role. I’m not trying to be mean to anyone in a movie,” he said.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall

‘Sex and the City’ is one of the most popular and remembered series, as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon were, from 1998 to 2004, the most emblematic women in New York.

Although, as the years went by, we saw that the relationship between the famous Samantha and Carrie was not the best.

There were so many differences that, in 2018, when Kim Cattrall’s brother died, Sarah showed her condolences in a comment on a photograph that the actress shared, but the response was very harsh.

I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker. My mother asked me today: ‘when is @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, going to leave you alone?’ Your continued contact is a painful reminder of how truly cruel you were then and are now. Let me make this very clear (if I haven’t already). You are not my family. You’re not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy to make it look like you’re a lovable girl,” Cattral replied on Instagram.