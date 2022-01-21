celebrities who earn the most money from advertising

A few days ago Kylie Jenner, owner of Kylie Cosmetics, became the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram, despite keeping a relatively low profile on this social networkespecially in the last two months.

The 24-year-old businesswoman, overall, ranks second as the celebrity with the most followers behind professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who currently has 389 million fans on that network.

Although Jenner is now the ‘queen’ of Instagram, the Portuguese athlete continues to lead on the platform because she also it turned out to be the personality that earns the most money for each advertisement he makes on it.

According to the latest figures published by the British marketing tool Hopper HQ, the Manchester United striker dethroned actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson from the famous list. They both made a lot of money per sponsored post.

Three members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were also among the 11 who earned more than $1 million per post, as well as soccer ace Lionel Messi, who joins arch-rival Ronaldo.

The five celebrities who earn the most money on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo

As well as being the most followed person on Instagram, he is also the first footballer to top the ‘Rich List’. The footballer gets up to 1,604,000 dollars (6,476,567,040 Colombian pesos) to promote a product on social networks.

Dwayne Johnson

‘The Rock’ Highest-Paid Actor in the World and It is in second place by charging 1,523,000 million dollars (6,149,508,480 Colombian pesos) per publication on Instagram.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is one of the highest paid and most popular celebrities on the planet right now, and for network advertising you can pocket 1,510,000 dollars (6,097,017,600 Colombian pesos).

Kylie Jenner

The billionaire has increased her fortune through her makeup company and by using her image to promote other brands’ products on her Instagram. He currently charges 1,494,000 dollars (6,032,413,440 Colombian pesos) per post.

Selena Gomez

The artist who began her career appearing in the children’s television series ‘Barney and his friends’, is now establishing herself as an internationally renowned singer and actress, which has allowed her to have a strong impact on social networks. For an advertisement they pay him 1,468,000 dollars (5,927,431,680 Colombian pesos).

The other six personalities who also earn millions per post on Instagram, and who are not far from the previous ones, are: kim kardashian who collects 1,419,000 dollars (5,729,581,440 Colombian pesos); Leo Messi (1,169,000 dollars – 4,720,141,440 Colombian pesos); Beyonce Knowles (1,147,000 dollars – 4,631,310,720 Colombian pesos); Justin Bieber (1,112,000 dollars – 4,522,291,200 Colombian pesos); Kendall Jenner (1,053,000 dollars – 4,251,761,280 Colombian pesos) and Taylor Swift (1,012,000 dollars – 4,086,213,120 Colombian pesos).