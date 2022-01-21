Carmen Elena Aguilera sings in Madrid before the King and Queen of Spain

Santo Domingo, RD.- The Dominican Carmen Elena Aguilera appears at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR-2022), to welcome the president Luis Abinader already the Kings of Spain at the Stand of the Dominican Republic, a country that participates as a partner in this prestigious International Fair.

The Dominican eradicated in Madrid, has participated in FITUR for two consecutive days, interpreting the National Anthem, as well as the song “Dominicano Soy”. This last theme authored by merengue Fernando Villalona.

In addition, since the beginning of her studies in Malaga, Carmen Elena has been pursuing her career as an actress and singer for 9 years. 4 of these are part of the cast of the renowned musical “The Lion King” in the city of Madrid, Spain.

In this city he continues to develop his artistic career, including his musical compositions that will soon be aired.

About Carmen Elena Aguilera

PLACE OF BIRTH:

Santo Domingo Dominican Republic

STUDIES:

Cúcara Mácara Theater, National Theater School (Fine Arts, DR).

Basic training in musical interpretation (AFA, RD)

Degree in Musical Interpretation (ESAD, Malaga).

THEATER:

“High School Musical On Stage” (Ensemble) – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

“The Wizard of Oz” (Ensemble) – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;

“El Muro” (Singer) – Malaga, Spain;

“Roberto Zucco” (Mother and La Patrona) – Malaga, Spain.

“Chicago” (Mamma Morton) – Majorca, Spain.

Finally, “In The Heights” (Daniela and Vanessa) – Málaga, Spain.

TV:

In addition, Finalist of the international singing competition “Minute of Fame” (America Teve, Miami, FL).

OTHERS:

Also, guest singer at the concert “The Philharmonic in Jeans” (National Theater of Santo Domingo).

Asimsimo, actress of the foundation “One Race Films” by Vin Diesel and Funglode – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic