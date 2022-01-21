Carlos Salcedo is no longer contemplated by Tigres for the game against Pumas

The ‘Titan’ was not considered in the starting eleven that Miguel Herrera proposed for Sunday’s commitment against the capital squad

MEXICO — Carlos Salcedo is no longer considered in tigers for the game before Cougars next Sunday in Ciudad Universitaria, despite the fact that his departure from the team to enroll with the Toronto F.C..

‘El Titán’ continues to train normally with the whole of the UANL, but unlike previous weeks where there were already versions of his imminent departure, this time Miguel Herrera did not contemplate him in his starting eleven during the intersquad, with a view to the clash against the current leader of the contest.

Salcedo does not appear in the possible eleven of Tigres for his visit to Pumas. imago7

Even if his departure is not finalized before this weekend’s match, there is a possibility that he will not even be part of the squad.

Gignac already trained the couple

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Andre-Pierre Gignac He rejoined this Thursday the training of tigers, after missing Wednesday’s practice with an upset stomach. The French striker set off the alarms when he left the University Stadium accompanied by Dr. Gerardo Aguilar, the team’s doctor, to undergo a check-up at a hospital.

Fortunately, everything ended in a scare, and the historic scorer was able to train today alongside his teammates, without compromising his participation in Sunday’s game against Cougars.

The UNAM squad is the team for which ‘Dedé’ has scored the most goals, since his arrival in Liga MX in the 2015 Apertura, punishing the goal of ‘El Pedregal’ on 13 occasions.