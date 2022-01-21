Carlos Salcedo and his new strategy to leave Tigres UANL

When it seemed that the soap opera between Tigres UANL and Carlos Salcedo was going to end, again it seems to return to the starting point. The central defender of the Mexican National Team has the clear intention to leave the club to sign with Toronto FC, a Major League Soccer team, but the Felina board has not accepted the offer from the Canadians. This, despite the fact that Yeferson Soteldo, a figure from Venezuela, would arrive in exchange.

While the transfer is not closed, the footballer with a past at Deportivo Guadalajara continues training under the orders of Miguel Herrerabut it is very likely that not be considered for the match against Pumas UNAM for Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022. This because of your agent (Gonzalo Vargas) keep pressing to the auriazules bosses to release the defender.

In fact, Salcedo even seems to have a new “strategy” for the Tigres board to accept Toronto’s proposal and let it go. According to the information provided by Multimedia SportsCharles He arrived at the University Stadium this Thursday accompanied by his representative. This image could begin to become customary, since it is clear that they will do the impossible to change the air in this transfer market.

It should be noted that last Monday, the central defender and Gonzalo Vargas presented the Canadian club’s offer to the feline leadershipbut Mauricio Culebro and company flatly rejected. His departure seems to be imminent, but at the moment the agreement does not exist and his agent will have to continue working to meet his expectations. Will he succeed or will he fail?

The possible alignment of Tigres vs. Cougars

Michael Herrera He tried this lineup for the game against Pumas UNAM: Nahuel Guzman; Luis Rodríguez, Diego Reyes, Guido Pizarro, Jesús Angulo, Jesús Dueñas; Sebastian Cordova, Rafael Carioca, Florian Thauvin; Nicolas Lopez and Andre-Pierre Gignac. It should be noted that the French striker had been absent in the last two training sessions due to stomach pain, but the studies carried out on him did not show anything.