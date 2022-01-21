Carlos Gardel will have his biographical series by Luis Ortega

Icon of the popular culture of Argentina in the world, Carlos Gardel will have his biographical series under the command of Luis Ortegasaid this Thursday the director himself to an American site.

According to what Ortega told the site Varietythe Serie It will be presented at the end of May.while the general director of Kapow, Agustín Sacanell, who co-produces the series, maintained: “This has to be a big production for it to be done well. It can’t be done on a modest budget.”

Sacanell added that the series will be “original, premium and with an author’s touch.” With a script by Ortega and Rodolfo Palacios, the story is inspired by the more than 500-page biography of the singer-songwriter written by Felipe Pigna.

The dangerous and carefree side of Gardel that fascinated many women came from another part of his life, which Ortega set out to explore in the first season of the series, focused on the early days of Gardel.

“He was inexplicably drawn to the outcasts. When he was a child he sang to the homeless, to the policemen when they arrested him and other prisoners in the Ushuaia prison, ”said Ortega, and recounted that Gardel had a bullet lodged in his body from a shooting since he was a child.

“Really he was discovered by the Abasto mafia who forced him to steal and then make him the official singer in their bars. His songs delighted thugs, cutthroats. There was something almost criminal, but also supernatural in his voice,” he added.

“Luis will show the person below the public figure,” said Sacanell.

Born on December 11, 1890 in Toulouse, France, Gardel arrived in Buenos Aires at the age of 2 with his mother, who worked in El Abasto, an area of ​​port workers and a prominent mafia of cutlers and smugglers. It was in that environment that he raised the zorzal criollo, who with his baritone voice popularized tango in the world.

“Por Una Cabeza”, a 1935 tango, appears in a famous scene in Martin Brest’s “Perfume de mujer” and in the opening scene of Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List”, and is danced by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis in “True Lies” by James Cameron.

Gardel died on June 24, 1935 in Medellín, when the plane that was going to take off to bring him back to Argentina collided.

Source: Telam