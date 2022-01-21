Carlos Gardel will have his biographical series by Luis Ortega

Sacanell added that the series will be “original, premium and with an author’s touch.” With a script by Ortega and Rudolph Palaciosthe story is inspired by the more than 500-page biography of the singer-songwriter written by Philip Pigna.

However, the dangerous and carefree side of Gardel that fascinated many women came from another part of his life, which Ortega set out to explore in the first season of the series, which focuses on Gardel’s early days.

“He was inexplicably drawn to the outcasts. When he was a child he sang to the homeless, to the policemen when they arrested him and other prisoners in the Ushuaia prison, ”said Ortega, noting that Gardel had a bullet lodged in his body since he was a child from a shooting.

“He was really discovered by the Abasto mafia who forced him to steal and then make him the official singer in their bars. His songs delighted thugs, cutthroats. There was something almost criminal, but also supernatural in his voice,” he added.

“Luis will show the person below the public figure,” said Sacanell.

Born on December 11, 1890 in Toulouse, France, Gardel arrived in Buenos Aires at the age of 2 with his mother, who worked in El Abasto, an area of ​​port workers and a prominent mafia of cutlers and smugglers. It was in that environment that he raised the zorzal criollo, who with his baritone voice popularized tango in the world.

“Por Una Cabeza”, a 1935 tango, appears in a famous scene in Martin Brest’s “Perfume de mujer” and in the opening scene of Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List”, and is danced by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis in “True Lies” by James Cameron.

Under the myth that “every day he sings better”, Gardel died on June 24, 1935 in Medellín, when the plane that brought him back to Argentina crashed shortly after taking off.