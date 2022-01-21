Carlos Acevedo and the decision to resign from El Tri after Martino’s contempt

Gerardo Martino did not consider Carlos Acevedo for the Mexican team

January 20, 2022 9:20 p.m.

For Gerardo Martino the presence of Charles Acevedo would not be considered in Mexican team. This Thursday night, the coach announced his final list to face the three qualifying games.

One of the forgotten players Gerardo Martino is the goalkeeper Charles Acevedo. The goalkeeper of Santos Laguna Despite achieving a good friendly match against Chile, Tata did not consider him for official matches.

Four goalkeepers appear on the list, Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota and Jonathan Orozco, regular goalkeepers called by Gerardo Martino. With which the doors look closed for Charles Acevedo.

More Mexican national team news:

Does Carlos Acevedo resign from El Tri?

The Mexican goalkeeper after his first call warned that he would fight for a position in the Mexican teambut before the refusal of Gerardo Martino hopes that the process of the Argentine DT ends and it will be until 2026 World Cup when he can be taken into account, but he has not contemplated giving up his desire to be the Tri’s goalkeeper.