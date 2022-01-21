Cardi B was suicidal after Tasha K defamed her

Cardi-B She is one of the most famous rappers today, thanks to several successes she has achieved throughout her artistic career.

However, not everything has been rosy for the little girl’s mother culture, and who gave birth to her second child in 2021.

And it is that, during the trial that the 29-year-old artist maintains against Latasha Kebe, the famous youtuber Known as Tasha K, Cardi B made an important revelation that perhaps no one knew.

“I wanted to kill myself. I felt defeated and depressed, and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” the singer said through tears while on the stand of a federal court in Georgia, according to ‘Billboard’.

During her testimony in the defamation case against Tasha K, Cardi B said she felt “helpless” when the youtuber he allegedly spread rumors about her online, including accusations that she had contracted herpes.





This caused her to feel “extremely suicidal”, in addition to developing fatigue, anxiety and migraines, the rapper added when talking about the consequences of these accusations on her mental health.

Cardi B also reportedly said that she had never had suicidal thoughts before Tasha’s claims, and that she had problems in her relationship with her husband Offset, with whom she shares two children.

The Grammy winner, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar In 2019, he filed a lawsuit against Tasha, who has more than a million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

In court documents obtained by ‘E! News’, Cardi B and her legal team alleged that Tasha used her YouTube channel to “spread malicious rumors, libelous claims and false information about celebrities” for financial gain.

In the lawsuit, Tasha is accused of making at least 23 videos in a span of 14 months, which featured “false and defamatory statements” about Cardi B, including accusations that the rap star was a prostitute, contracted herpes and used drugs.

The singer’s lawyers described these facts as a “malicious campaign to harm and destroy” their client, and argued that Tasha “knew these statements were false, but acted with reckless disregard for whether or not they were true” and published them. .

As a result, according to the lawsuit, Cardi B suffered “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress,” for which she is seeking damages, as well as an order for Tasha to “completely remove all defamatory statements.” and derogatory”.

For her part, Tasha has denied Cardi B’s accusations. Additionally, she countersued the ‘WAP’ singer last year over harassment allegations, but that lawsuit was dismissed in July after a judge ruled that Tasha “didn’t file no evidence” to support his claims, according to dismissal documents obtained by E! News’.

Finally, it was reported that the defamation trial against Tasha will continue on January 18.

¡Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!

DO NOT MISS: Cardi B got a big surprise while talking to her four-month-old baby.