Cardi B is recording her new album and shows her home studio | Urban

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The rapper will release the successor to ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ in 2022

Cardi B has revealed that she is currently recording music for her new album in a “ghetto ass studio,” as she referred to the home studio she boasted about via social media.

Last April 2021, the rapper announced that she was going to get away from public life for a while in order to finish recording her second studio album, the one that will be the successor to “Invasion Of Privacy”.

Then, in December, the singer announced that her album will be released sometime in 2022. Now, Cardi B boasted through her social networks, the study in which she has been working.

In the video that she shared, which was shared through Instagram, it shows the interpreter of “WAP” showing the place where she mixes her music and her improvised booth, which consists of a microphone and a quilt that prevents sound from bouncing or noise from entering. strangers to the recording.

This new Cardi B album will come after in 2021 she will join Lizzo to release “Rumors”, Normani with “Wild Side”, with Migos for “Type Shit” and her most recent release “Bet It”, a song that appeared in the Netflix tape, brutalized.