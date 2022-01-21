Cardi B agrees to pay for funeral of Bronx fire victims

Los Angeles (USA), Jan 19 (EFE).- The American rapper Cardi B has agreed to pay the funeral expenses of the seventeen who died in the fire of a building in the Bronx neighborhood on January 9 , according to a statement sent by the artist herself this Wednesday.

“I cannot imagine the pain of the families of the victims, but I hope they are relieved not to have to worry about the costs associated with the burial of their loved ones. I send my prayers and condolences to all those affected by this horrible tragedy. “Detailed the American music star.

The singer, who grew up in this New York neighborhood, was “immensely proud to be from the Bronx” and added that she has “a lot of family and friends who still live and work there.”

“When I heard that there was a fire and with so many victims, I knew that I had to do something to help,” explained Cardi B, who has already starred in other donation campaigns, such as the one she carried out at the beginning of the pandemic with the funds raised with a remix song that warned of the dangers of the coronavirus and that came to appear in fourth place of the most listened to hip-hop songs on the iTunes list.

Previously, the state of New York had announced this week that it would create a fund with two million dollars for the families of the victims of the tragic accident.

According to Cardi B’s representative, the rapper coordinated with the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, office to ensure that the families of all the victims are included in her donation and that “the final wishes of the deceased are fulfilled.” .

Adams himself confirmed on Wednesday that the artist will cover the costs of the funeral and defined Cardi B, named “Woman of the Year” by Billboard magazine in 2020, as “a true superstar on and off the microphone.”

“The city will always be grateful to him,” assured the mayor.

