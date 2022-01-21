Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez get the same tattoo as proof of their beautiful friendship

Selena Gomez without a doubt it is one of our all time favorite pop starsa, but this time he surprised us with the nice detail he did with the model and actress, Cara Delevingne, since a few weeks ago, the two actresses and Hollywood stars made a detail worthy of admiration to strengthen their friendship.

Some days ago, actress and singer Selena Gomez, surprised all social networks, his fans and the media with a photo that left us all stunned, because in it he showed off the new tattoo he had done on his back and it couldn’t be prettier. However, when the singer uploaded the image it was in black and white, so we couldn’t fully see and appreciate the tattoo, which was a bit disappointing.

But now, we finally get to know what it is, and not only is it a beautiful tattoo, but model Cara Delevingne He also shares it, so we are very excited, since both Hollywood artists have a big rose on their skin.

The artist who was in charge of tattooing the two great celebrities was Keith Scott McCurdy, who is a famous tattoo artist from New York City, better known by the nickname bang bang. It was the tattooed one himself, who through his account on the Instagram social network published the photographs of the tattoo of a rose with a black stem as if it were painted in watercolor, this image was tattooed on the skin of the two celebrities.

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne have the same tattoo

The Selena’s tattoo It was already expected by the fans of the singer, since the December 15, 2021 tattoo artist Bang Bang posted a photo of Gomez showing her back, with the resplendent tattoo, however in that photo the tattoo is not very well distinguished. This is why he first posted Selena Gomez’s photography, in which he proudly wore the tattoo on the lower part of his neck, starting at the nape of the neck and the stem of the flower reaching almost to the lower back.

Watercolor on @selenagomez. Thank you for always being wonderful ♥.

A day after the tattoo artist showed the new tattoo he had done on Selena’s body, Keith uploaded a video to Instagram in which he appears Cara Delevingne sporting the same design that he had put on the body of actress Selena Gomez, only that the model wanted to put it on the right side, by the height of the ribs and ending almost above the hip.

Match for @caradelevinge. I had a lot of fun doing these tattoos, thanks for always trusting me Cara. FYI, I told you all the way through that these were my first ever watercolor tattoos.

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne They have been friends for several years, since they have been seen together on several occasions, one of them was when the singer Taylor Swift released the music video for the song “Bad Blood”, where both Gomez and Delevingne they appeared. In addition, they currently spend a lot of time together thanks to the recording of the new season of the series ‘Only Murders in the Building’, in which both actresses appear.