Can I get omicron again? And other frequently asked questions about Covid

the variant omicron from Covid-19 it has shown since it appeared, that it advances rapidly.

In Mexico, for example, the cases of people infected by this virus have been increasing in recent weeks and went from less than 4,000 positives in the last days of December to 60,552 on Wednesday, January 19.

The epidemiologist Andreu Comas, who participated in the program ‘with the home‘ from The universal, warned that: “In the best of scenarios, and if the forecasts come true, this country will be infected during this fourth wave, (in) round numbers, 63 million Mexicans. This is going to imply that in the next month and a half some 600,000 people are going to require hospitalization.”

Is the omicron a dangerous variant?

Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), recently indicated that once again health systems throughout the continent face challenges and for that reason, the omicron variant should not be considered a mild disease.

Can I get infected again with the omicron variant?

The epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, technical leader for covid-19 of the World Health Organization (WHO) there are three main reasons why omicron is so contagious:

This variant of the virus developed mutations that allow it to adhere more easily to human cells.

We have “escape immunity.” That is, people can be reinfected even if they have had the disease before or have been vaccinated.

Omicron replicates in the upper respiratory tract, making it easier for the virus to spread, unlike delta and other variants that replicate mostly in the lower respiratory tract; that is, the lungs.

Can I get the omicron variant if a person has no symptoms?

It is difficult to estimate how transmissible omicron is compared to other variants of Covid-19 that have already appeared.

However, the UK Health Security Agency indicates that it can be between two and more than three times more contagious than the delta variant.

While the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English) indicate that “it is likely” that omicron spreads more easily than the SARS-CoV-2 original, but there is no clear indicator of how easily it spreads compared to delta. Likewise, the CDC reports that anyone infected with ómicron can spread the virus, even if they already have their full vaccination schedule or have no symptoms.

Omicron symptoms in vaccinated adults

Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King’s College London, published the Zoe Covid Symptom Study, where he points out that the most common symptoms presented by those who are infected with the omicron variant are mainly:

Runny nose

Headache

Fatigue (mild or severe)

sneezing

Throat pain

While the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) reminds that people should continue to be aware of the symptoms that were identified from the beginning with covid:

Continuous and sudden cough

Fever or high temperature

Loss or change in taste and smell

How effective are omicron vaccines?

The CDC notes that much more data is still required to determine that omicron is a less serious or fatal disease compared to others. variants.

At the moment there are indicators that show that this variant can cause milder symptoms, however, a person infected with it may require hospitalization and death, especially in people who have not received any vaccine against Covid-19.

On the other hand, people with two doses remain protected against hospitalization, even though they have lost part of the protection against infection, according to an article published on December 28 in The Conversation, by Ignacio López-Goñi, professor of Microbiology at the university of Navarra, Spain.

While a study of MIT and the Harvard University published on January 7, indicates that two doses of Pfizer or Moderna “do not produce antibodies capable of recognizing and neutralizing the omicron variant”, however, “a booster dose dramatically improves protection against the variant”.

Andrew Lee, professor of public health at the University of Sheffield, England, points out in this regard that it is normal for some inoculated people to become infected with omicron. And it is because vaccines are not designed to prevent infection, but to reduce the chances that someone who has been infected will develop a serious illness or die. “Until now, vaccines have proven to be very good at preventing severe disease.”

How many days does the omicron last in the body and after how long are you no longer contagious?

Studies have found that the time between infection and the development of symptoms, a process known as incubation, it would be three days, a much shorter time than that presented by Covid-19, which has an incubation period of between two and 11 days and up to a maximum of 14 days.

From the data that has been obtained from its appearance, it has been discovered that people infected with this variant could begin to be contagious one or two days before presenting symptoms and could be more contagious when the symptoms have manifested .

The infection can last in a person from 8 to 10 days when the symptoms are moderate, but it can be up to two weeks in severe cases.

While in a period of 7 days after presenting symptoms, it is possible to stop spreading it, clarifying that the times are estimates based on what has been seen so far, but they are not decisive.

What medicines for omicron serve?

Given the increase in cases of people infected with the omicron variant, it has been recommended to stay home unless medical attention is required.

What has led people to seek what medications are used to counteract the symptoms it causes.

The CDC lists over-the-counter medications to treat symptoms as acetaminophen or paracetamol in case of minor symptoms. However, they make the recommendation to maintain contact with your doctor and not self-medicate.

And as has happened with the Covid-19 pandemic since the first months, you have to be aware of oxygenation and, if necessary, call the covid line to request support from specialists.

The who does not recommend self-medication with any drug, including antibiotics, to prevent or cure COVID-19. The Organization coordinates the initiatives to develop treatments against COVID-19 and will continue to provide updated information as it is generated, since research to counteract the effects of this disease continues to be carried out.