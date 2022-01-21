Camila Cabello visits a sex shop in Los Angeles after the separation of Shawn Mendes

ads

Maybe he’s buying something for south of his border.

Camila Cabello was seen walking into the Adam and Eve sex shop in West Hollywood, California on Thursday night, nearly three months after her breakup with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

She was seen at Adam & Eve in West Hollywood.BACKGRID

The 24-year-old “Havana” singer was photographed perusing the aisles of the adult store and apparently got a bit of luck when she was spotted holding an item in her hand as she waited to pay with the store’s cashier.

While it’s unclear what the star bought, the store is known for selling items like vibrators, bondage accessories, lubricants and lingerie, according to its website.

The singer wore all black for the exit.BACKGRID

Cabello, who was seen with her ex-boyfriend earlier this month, was seen leaving the sex shop with a book close to her chest.

The former Fifth Harmony member seemed to be keeping a low profile as she walked into the sex shop. He wore a mask over his face to protect against COVID-19, but also perhaps to hide his identity.

The singer wore an all-black outfit, sporting a leather jacket over a graphic tee and black joggers. She completed her stealthy look with chunky black combat boots and a black crocodile-embossed leather shoulder bag.

She and Shawn Mendes separated in November 2021. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Her visit to the X-rated store comes nearly three months after she and Mendes, 23, announced they were splitting after more than three years of dating in November 2021.

“Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the joint statement began. “We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

She seemed to be holding on to a book.BACKGRID

Before their split, the couple was known for flaunting their love and showing off a lot of nauseating PDA. They also collaborated on some hit songs together, including “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Señorita.”

They started dating in July 2019.

His representative did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.