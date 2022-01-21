Britney Spears uncovers her mother’s abuse with the pills that didn’t even allow her to speak

After having finally achieved her freedom, the singer Britney Spears has used her social networks to reveal the secrets of some members of her family. In the midst of the controversy over her family’s behavior in relation to the terrible guardianship led by her father Jamie Spears, the singer wanted to vent with her fans by saying that her mother was also an “addict” to some pills, and still they did not deny him his freedom.

The interpreter of “Baby One More Time” confessed that her mother Lynne Spears fell into a deep depression due to the divorce with her father, Jamie Spears. Lynne, who was not mentally stable, began to abuse the consumption of medications, to the point of being completely lethargic, far from reality. Lynne stopped doing any physical activity and only had consciousness to take her medicines. Britney commented on her post that her mother “couldn’t hold a conversation, she was a mess.”

All this happened in 2002, at the same time that Britney needed the support of her family to overcome her breakup with Justin Timberlake. However, she was surrounded by an ambitious father, a clueless mother, and a younger sister who paid no attention to her.

The singer confessed that her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, spent all day watching television or enjoying the sun by the pool at home, while Britney had to work tirelessly to cover all her expenses. Due to her breakup with Timberlake, the singer said that she decided to spend a few days in the family home, however, no one noticed the presence of the Princess of Pop at home, and she ended up feeling like a real “ghost” in her own house. Britney confessed that at that time she did not have the support of her family, and that the only loving family she knew was Justin’s, since her mother had never done anything for her in the moments where she really needed the support of her loved ones.

In the last part of her post, the singer commented: “Sorry Jamie Lynn, I didn’t have the strength to do what should have been done… Give you and mom a slap across the face.” confirming that the war between her and her sister is just beginning, as she is not at all happy about the publication of Jamie Lynn’s memoir.

A few days ago, Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, appeared in an interview on the program “Good Morning America”, where she told some intimacies regarding her relationship with her sister. Britney reacted immediately on her social networks and blamed Jamie Lynn for never having been by her side for the last 15 years “so why are they talking about it unless they want to sell a book at my expense?” the singer, while affirming that her sister had reached a new “lowness level”.